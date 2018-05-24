LACONIA — Larissa Ruiz Baía, who has been interim president of Lakes Region Community College since July, has now been given the position on a permanent basis.
The Board of Trustees of the Community College System of New Hampshire named her to the post Wednesday following a national search.
Board Chairman Jeremy Hitchcock said she engages well with students and the business community.
“We have watched her progress within our community college system, taking on increasing responsibility and leadership roles, including strong service as interim president this past year,” he said.
“She is going to be a great president and collaborator within the college community, with employers and across the region that LRCC serves."
Before becoming interim president, she served for five years as LRCC’s vice president of student services and enrollment management.
Prior to joining LRCC, she served as associate vice president of enrollment management at Manchester Community College and had served as director of graduate and evening admissions at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.
Baia, who holds a doctorate in political science from the University of Florida, taught courses there and at LRCC.
“I am a passionate advocate for higher education, because as a first generation college graduate, I know first-hand the impact a college education has on individuals, families and communities,” she said.
“For me, a college education opened up new worlds to explore, career pathways that I never imagined and gave me the confidence to believe in my capabilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.