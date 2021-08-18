GILFORD — Tuesday, like most late August days, saw many back-to-school shoppers at Walmart. This year's shoppers expressed a mix of emotions. They were eager for a more normal school year, yet aware that rising COVID-19 infection counts could cause yet more disruptions.
“Hopefully it will be more like normal,” said Nora Doyle of Barnstead, who will start her eighth grade year this fall. Without a definitive list of what supplies they need, Nora and her sister Anna were browsing school supplies with their father, Jeremy.
Nora is unsure of exactly what pandemic precautions her school will be taking, but she said she’s looking forward to there being fewer than last year.
“I really want to move around between classes, instead of just staying in one group,” she said.
Though the delta variant has caused both case counts and anxiety about the safety of schools to spike, the overall decreased risk of infection now, compared to a year ago, means school this year will be much more recognizable to students.
Joe Detolla, a 19-year-old rising sophomore at Providence College, is ready to make the most of it.
For Detolla, being ready to take on another year of college during the pandemic means more than having enough ballpoint pens.
“I hope to be able to participate in the things I missed out on last year,” he said. “Homecoming, basketball games — the things that give you a real sense of community at college.”
Though Detolla was on campus for the entirety of his freshman year, his courses were completely online. Many students on his campus contracted the virus. This year, vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory and masks are required in certain spaces.
Though he expects the restrictions to change over time depending on the risk, Detolla is confident that sophomore year will be a more enjoyable one.
“We’ve all been through so much, we’re able to appreciate even the little things,” he said.
Though some restrictions will remain in place, many kids are grateful and eager to dive into this year, ready to put the last one behind them.
“I’m just happy to be going back,” said Cameron, a seventh grader at Laconia Middle School, where the majority of last year was spent learning online.
Cameron, who is “really glad not to have to wear a mask,” said she was not worried about school rules in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic and expects the fall to feel normal.
“We didn’t really have much time at school last year,” Cameron said, as the transition from remote to in-person learning did not take place until late spring. Going back to school in person this fall is an especially important step to Cameron, one that she is very excited about.
“I’m also really glad not to have to wear a mask,” she said.
Anna Doyle is eager to enter third grade. She wants a new back pack and is looking forward to meeting her new teachers. While she dislikes wearing masks, Anna said being able to learn full time and in-person is worth, it no matter what the rules are.
Her father, Jeremy, agreed. The Doyle family, with four kids in school, struggled last year with coordinating schedules for online and hybrid learning. Online course start times were staggered, and when students made the transition to hybrid learning, siblings like Anna and Nora had their designated in-person learning on different days.
“I just hope that they can stay in school,” Jeremy said. He expects there to be backlash to increased restrictions schools put in place to help protect students and teachers from the delta variant.
“Not every parent is going to be happy,” he said. “Me, I get it.” For Doyle, schools taking steps to avoiding hybrid or remote learning and to keep students safe are the right move.
Though the availability of coronavirus vaccines to teachers and some students has allowed those planning for the school year to glimpse normalcy, the lack vaccine options for young kids and the growing risk posed by the delta variant threaten the hope of a regular school year.
Nora, Anna, Joe and Cameron are all ready to return to school this fall and make the best of it, despite lingering coronavirus limitations.
