LACONIA — Two days into the city’s new waste collection plan — which uses an automated mechanism to pick up trash and recycling — things seem to be working.
“We’re going OK,” said Wes Anderson, public works director. There were some “issues” that have arisen since starting the new collection model on Monday, but he said that things have, for the most part, gone about as well as could be anticipated for the beginning of the program.
“Today’s only Day Two,” Anderson said Tuesday afternoon.
In the automated pickup system, a single truck operator both drives the collection truck and operates a mechanical arm to pick up trash and recycling containers, tipping them into the truck. The decision to switch to automated pickup was made last year, when the city was considering how to proceed after its prior waste collection contract expired. Casella Waste Management, the only company to respond to the city’s request for proposals to collect residential waste materials, submitted two bids — one for automated, and one to continue with manual collection, which requires two employees per truck.
City Manager Kirk Beattie said the automated option saved the city $271,000 during the first year of the contract, and the cost difference between automated and manual collection was likely to increase in coming years.
Automated collection is not only more efficient and less costly than manual, it is also safer, because the job of riding a waste collection truck and loading trash and recycling is a hazardous one. A representative from Casella said any employees who used to do this work are now being retrained as drivers.
But making such a switch wasn’t easy for the city. First, the city needed to provide new trash and recycling containers, as the automated trucks are designed to work with a specific type of barrel. Then, city residents needed to be trained on how to position the barrels — 3 feet from the curb and any other fixed object, and with the handle pointed away from the road — so that the trucks could grab, dump and return them.
Another peculiarity is that the trucks can only collect containers that are located on the right-hand side of the vehicle, so that on one-way streets, residents must learn to place their containers on the right-hand side of the road, relative to the direction of travel.
Then, of course, there would be wrinkles only discovered once the program was up and running. One such example, Anderson noted, involved a housing complex that had a dumpster. Such properties were expected to continue using the dumpster, and therefore wouldn’t need containers, but this one also contained a single-family residence that, while part of the larger complex, didn’t have access to the dumpster. So, they’re now getting delivery of containers.
“We’re working through it now,” Anderson said. “Just be patient, we’re working through it. Everything should be smoothing out in the next two to three weeks.”
