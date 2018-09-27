Democratic candidate for governor, Molly Kelly, flanked by State House candidates Charlie St. Clair and Carlos Cardona, speaks before a group of retirees at the Union Diner in Laconia on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Seated, from left, Herb Ainsworth of Belmont, Steve Burris of Gilford, Peter Wright of Gilford, Bill Cott of Gilford, Andre Brochu of Gilford and Ed Heath of Laconia. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)