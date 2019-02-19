GILFORD — It’s a sad and modern tableau: A family sitting around the dinner table, each member paying more attention to their electronic device than to their loved ones just a few feet away. Patrick’s Pub and Eatery has found a way to disrupt this image, and the plan involves ice cream.
For the past couple of months, the Gilford restaurant has been offering its dining guests the “Sundae Unplugged Challenge.” The rules are simple: if everyone at the table can ignore their smartphones and tablets, and focus their attention instead on the people they’re actually spending time with, Patrick’s will reward each of them with a free ice cream sundae.
Megan Page, general manager, said a parent and one of their regular customers, Jonathan Booth, suggested the challenge to co-owner Allan Beetle.
“He had seen so many people glued to their phones,” Page said of Booth’s motivation. “He brought up the idea and Allan ran with it.”
The challenge is offered only on Sundays, and only for diners in the dining room, where there aren’t any television screens, either.
The program started slowly, Page said. “Just a few, here and there,” took the challenge. Lately, though, it’s started to pick up speed, and she said there are usually about 10 parties each night that earn their bowl of ice cream, which they can take to the sundae bar in the dining room and dish up their favorite toppings.
Page said that the Sundae Challenge is a modern tactic that underlines the traditional purpose of a public house such as Patrick’s Pub – to provide a place for people to gather and enjoy one another’s company.
“Especially Sundays, it used to be Sundays were for family, we’re trying to remind everyone how important family is,” she said. The challenge is open to anyone, but has proven most popular among families with teenage children. Those parents might already be struggling to limit their child’s screen usage, Page said, “We’ll encourage you and give you something free if you accept the challenge.”
