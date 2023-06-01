LACONIA — In his first New Hampshire appearance since announcing his candidacy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pitched his record to Lakes Region voters Thursday morning.

To a crowd of just over 100 at the VFW, DeSantis leveraged his gubernatorial accomplishments and made subtle distinctions between himself and former President Donald Trump, describing himself as a “can-do executive” ready to “end this culture of losing that’s infected the Republican Party in recent years.”

