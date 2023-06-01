LACONIA — In his first New Hampshire appearance since announcing his candidacy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pitched his record to Lakes Region voters Thursday morning.
To a crowd of just over 100 at the VFW, DeSantis leveraged his gubernatorial accomplishments and made subtle distinctions between himself and former President Donald Trump, describing himself as a “can-do executive” ready to “end this culture of losing that’s infected the Republican Party in recent years.”
Speaking for just under an hour, DeSantis focused on his resume since being elected governor in 2018: increasing parental access and control in schools, resisting pandemic restrictions and closures, ushering in a conservative majority on the state’s Supreme Court, repairing damages wrought by Hurricane Ian, drawing a “line in the sand” against “transgender ideology,” eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion curriculum from public universities and expanding Republican victory margins in counties across his home state.
The governor’s remarks, as with his campaign so far, orbited his “war on woke.” While the audience was largely enthusiastic, different points of this agenda found mixed response. His ban on transgender women competing in women’s athletics in public schools and on gender reassignment surgery for minors earned some of the morning’s loudest applause, while response to his points on DEI and on public school curriculum was more measured.
Several of the policy accomplishments DeSantis spotlighted — including those related to transgender youth and parental rights in schools — failed in the New Hampshire legislature this session.
Both DeSantis and his wife Casey, who spoke for about five minutes halfway through the event, pointed to his record as proof of an action over ego approach to leadership.
“You have people who run for elected office, they say they're going to do all these wonderful things. When they go up to particularly places like Washington, D.C., they go rogue and they become listless vessels bending in the wind, beholden to polls and politics,” Casey said. Florida’s policy accomplishments, she continued, are because the governor is unafraid of blowback. “He's always put the interests of the people ahead of his own.”
“I'm not going to just give you an empty promise,” DeSantis said. “ I'm going to be a very energetic executive.”
“Leadership is also not entertainment. It's not about building a brand,” he continued. “It is about producing results for the people that you represent. And in Florida we have produced those results.”
Promises about his leadership style included allusions to the other leading candidate in the Republican primary, former President Trump.
In addition to an emphasis that seeing the party’s agenda to conclusion would require a two-term president, DeSantis said a president has “got to have humility” and “restore integrity to our constitutional system.”
“You can't be prideful, it can't be just about you,” he said. “Yes, you're the leader. But you need to have the humility to know that you can't do it alone.”
In interviews after the event, attendees said the emphasis on followthrough and leadership character was persuasive, even if a “war on woke” is not among their own personal policy priorities.
Inflation and the economy are top-of-mind issues for Belmont resident David Slock, but he said he found the DeSantis’ Florida-based pitch attractive nevertheless.
“I think as far as what Gov. DeSantis has done, school system, everything he's talked about, I totally agree with everything he's done in Florida,” Slock said.
“Does it affect me personally? No,” Slock continued, noting that he is retired. “But it showed his general philosophy, how he would govern the country.”
Several other voters echoed this point. Rep. David Nagel (R–Gilmanton) said the governor seemed like a “kindler, gentler Trump” who could back up promises with a track record. While he felt some of DeSantis’ comments about transgender people “went over the line,” and bordered on “bullying,” his approach to leadership, especially his comment about humility, was attractive.
“I like that he listed what he’s done. He was right, I think, in a lot of things he said,” Nagel continued. “We need to treat people with respect and humility, and all those things — that meant a lot to me to hear that.”
For Ann Brienza of Meredith and Barbara Brennan of Center Harbor, DeSantis’ emphasis on family and faith, paired with his emphasis on electability, made him a candidate representative of the party’s future.
“He is the future, and he and his family represent what I think Americans are looking for,” Brienza said.
Both said they liked DeSantis’ avoidance of direct jabs at Trump while noting the argument for a two-term executive was persuasive.
“You do have to fight the opponent, but it's how you fight the opponent,” Brennan said. “He doesn't believe in mudslinging.”
“He doesn't need to sink to that level,” Brienza agreed.
Aggressively negative campaigning was something most attendees attributed to Trump, and said a more tactful approach was in their eyes both wise and agreeable.
The electability critique is one that several other candidates have levied at Trump, and voters at campaign events in the Lakes Region have emphasized that their decision will hinge on whether or not someone can win, both in the primary and the general elections. Whether DeSantis can win over wider swaths of the electorate in the Granite State, as he has in Florida, will be decisive for voters holding out for a contender.
“You can’t agree with people on everything,” Nagel said. “The other thing is you have to win — like he said — and right now I only see two people that can win.”
