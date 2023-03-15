Irwin Award

The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce's Irwin Award was given to Franklin Savings Bank and the City of Franklin during the chamber's annual meeting on Wednesday. The Irwin Award recognizes the characteristics of pioneering attitude, community leadership and a spirit of progress in community service for which Jim Irwin Sr. was known. Pictured are Joe Thornton, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for FSB; Bill Irwin, Jim Irwin Sr.’s grandson; Judie Milner, Franklin city manager; Franklin Mayor Jo Brown, and Karmen Gifford, chamber president. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — A lot changed over the four years since the last time the Lakes Region Chamber held its annual meeting as an in-person event. One of those things is that affordable housing, something that was already a problem prior to the pandemic, has become seen as one of the biggest and most pervasive problems beguiling businesses that are otherwise poised to grow.

Those businesses can’t grow without hiring more employees, and prospective employees can’t relocate to the Lakes Region without a place to live when they get here.

