The Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce's Irwin Award was given to Franklin Savings Bank and the City of Franklin during the chamber's annual meeting on Wednesday. The Irwin Award recognizes the characteristics of pioneering attitude, community leadership and a spirit of progress in community service for which Jim Irwin Sr. was known. Pictured are Joe Thornton, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for FSB; Bill Irwin, Jim Irwin Sr.’s grandson; Judie Milner, Franklin city manager; Franklin Mayor Jo Brown, and Karmen Gifford, chamber president. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MEREDITH — A lot changed over the four years since the last time the Lakes Region Chamber held its annual meeting as an in-person event. One of those things is that affordable housing, something that was already a problem prior to the pandemic, has become seen as one of the biggest and most pervasive problems beguiling businesses that are otherwise poised to grow.
Those businesses can’t grow without hiring more employees, and prospective employees can’t relocate to the Lakes Region without a place to live when they get here.
Sarah Wrightsman, community engagement coordinator at New Hampshire Housing, was a guest speaker at the chamber meeting held Wednesday at Church Landing. She had a lot to say about the topic, but the crowd in attendance also had their own experiences with the issue.
One attendee, who manages a cottage colony, said they had a valued employee who lost her rental unit when her landlord sold the property. The lack of available housing nearby forced the employee to move to Warren and, despite offering a fuel stipend and a restructured work schedule, the employee couldn’t make the commute work.
Another attendee said her son, who earns enough as an engineer to afford to live in the Lakes Region, was still living at home with her despite two years of attempting to purchase a home.
That storyline was familiar to Chris Dickinson, the outgoing chair of the chamber’s board, who said he had recently taken a job in the Seacoast and struggled to find a home to buy in that region. He settled on a rental instead.
These types of stories are common for anyone who has tried to find housing in New Hampshire recently, and Wrightsman delivered data explaining why.
Across the state, the vacancy rate for rental units is about 0.5%, while a healthy market, Wrightsman said, has a vacancy rate of about 5%.
“We’re well below even regular turnover,” Wrightsman said. The lack of supply will result in prospective renters in fierce competition with one another. "Getting into a rental unit isn’t just hard; it’s really, really, really hard.”
That demand has pushed costs up, too. The median gross rent, statewide, is slightly higher than $1,500, she said, and will be much higher in certain markets.
Things aren’t much easier for homebuyers. Wrightsman’s data showed less than a month’s supply of homes for sale, when a healthy market would have a six-month supply. That puts buyers in a similar competition to renters, Wrightsman said, and it isn’t exclusive to any price category.
“People are going to struggle no matter what your budget is,” Wrightsman said. Those budgets are likely going to be stretched, as the median cost of a home in New Hampshire has climbed by more than 30% over the past several years to $400,000.
“Prices keep going up,” Wrightsman said.
To fix the issue, NH Housing’s analysis says the state needs to add 60,000 homes by 2030, and 90,000 by 2040.
“How did we get here? It really comes down to zoning,” Wrightsman said, “and the resistance to changing zoning at the local level.”
She told attendees they could have a hand in fixing the problem, by advocating for changes in their local zoning regulations, such as allowing for accessory dwelling units, or for more density in residential developments. NH Housing also has resources describing how employers can provide, or support, affordable housing for their employees, she said.
Businesspeople can also help effect change by continuing to talk about how the issue affects them, she said.
“We can tell our stories — losing good employees, difficulty recruiting good employees — the business voice is incredibly influential in New Hampshire,” Wrightsman said.
