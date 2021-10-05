LACONIA — A local man who was seriously injured in an assault last week has regained consciousness, city police report.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said Tuesday that the man had regained consciousness after having been unresponsive and on life support for several days. However, he remains in critical condition at Concord Hospital-Concord, he said.
Authorities have only identified the man as being a 29-year-old city resident.
He suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted on Monday night of last week in front of the Christian Science Church, 136 Pleasant St.
Police are continuing to investigate, but have no new leads to report, the chief said.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Laconia police at 603-424-5252.
