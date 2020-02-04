LACONIA — The chances of motorists being stopped by city police for violations ranging from speeding to a burned-out taillight have increased significantly in the past year, statistics show.
Police made 430 traffic stops in December compared to 365 in December 2018 — an increase of nearly 18 percent. The increase in the number of warnings issued was even greater: 371 compared to 302 — or nearly 23 percent.
The increase in police patrol activity has occurred in large part because the department is at full staff, and officers are up-to-date with their training, which means they have more time to be out on the streets.
“The addition of a couple of officers on the street that are not in training makes a big difference,” Laconia Police Matt Canfield said. “As a result, we have a shift in focus.”
Officers have stopped drivers for a wide variety of infractions, from burned-out headlights to speeding. Many have also been stopped for failing to clear snow and ice off their vehicles.
During the last storm which brought periods of snow and freezing rain, police made 21 traffic stops. Some of those stops were for drivers who had failed to scrape the coating of ice off their windshield and were driving while looking through a frosted windshield.
The increase in traffic patrols brought praise from Ward 1 City Councilor Bruce Cheney, a former Laconia police chief.
“Having the police more visible makes a big difference,” Cheney said at a City Council meeting last month.
For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2017, speeding was a contributing factor in 26 percent of all traffic fatalities, according to the agency’s statistics.
Studies show traffic law enforcement is a necessary component of reducing roadway accidents, injuries and fatalities.
In Laconia, while the number of traffic accidents last year was almost the same as in 2018 — 605 compared to 607 — personal-injury accidents dropped 7 percent — 145 last year, compared to 156 the year before.
The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials has determined that 93 percent of all traffic crashes are a direct result of some human factor and that 57 percent of all fatalities are a result of what could be considered high-risk driving behavior. Greater police visibility on streets and highways is a proven countermeasure and universal traffic-safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful and risky driving behaviors.
With this link in mind Canfield said he would like to set up a traffic division within the department.
At present, there are between two and five Laconia officers on the street at any one time – plus a supervisor – depending on the time of day and the day of the week, Canfield said. The department has a complement of 43 sworn officers.
While traffic enforcement is the focus of the increased patrols, Canfield said arrests for other reasons have occurred during some of the stops. Possession of alcohol by underage drivers or passengers is one example the chief cited.
“We see a lot of crime through proper traffic enforcement,” the chief said.
