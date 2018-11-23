HOLDERNESS — A Providence, Rhode Island, man was arrested on a charge of reckless driving after a state trooper determined his 2017 Honda Civic was traveling 107 mph on snow-slick Interstate 93.
Trooper 1st Class Amanda Johnson was using her radar gun to monitor northbound traffic on the interstate in Holderness on Wednesday when she spotted the fast-moving Civic. The speed limit is 70 mph in that area.
“It was at a time that the roadways were wet as a result of a snow squall that had begun to settle in the area,” police said in a news release.
She pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Jiwon Seo, 25.
Seo will be required to appear in court in Plymouth on Jan. 8 to answer the criminal charge.
Troopers have been out in force this holiday weekend.
“The New Hampshire State Police is dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement service throughout the state of New Hampshire while maintaining the traditions of fairness, professionalism and integrity and with the holiday season upon us, would like to remind all drivers to be responsible, think before you drink, use a sober driver and if you are over the limit, you will be under arrest,” the news release stated.
“Please slow down and drive safely during this busy holiday season and be mindful of changing weather conditions. “
