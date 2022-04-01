LACONIA — Most associate April 1st with pranks and trickery, but for anglers in New Hampshire, it marks the first day of open water fishing. Friday was the first day of the year when people could fish throughout the lake, and off of the city's many bridges, dams and river walks.
Garret Fortson has been coming to downtown Laconia's Rotary Park for more than five years in search of trout and landlocked Atlantic salmon.
“It's a very popular local spot,” Fortson said. “Big spawning rainbows come up this time of year. I've caught a few.”
Today, however, Fortson was going for a lsalmon that was just sitting near the bottom of the riverbed in plain view. Fortson teased some juicy bait by the fish several times, but the salmon continually showed no interest.
“You have to pretty much hit them in the face with it,” Fortson explained.
Other anglers had scattered along the banks of the mill, but their numbers were few. Eventually, Fortson's friend Billy Mahoney showed up to take a crack at the picky salmon. He switched to a white trout worm, and sure enough, the salmon took.
Mahoney walked it up towards the dam as Fortson excitedly ran down the access ramp with a net in hand to claim the catch.
“I worked up his appetite for you,” Fortson joked.
The salmon was thrown into Fortson's cooler for a later meal. Mahoney explained that he doesn't eat freshwater fish, but still enjoys catching them.
For any who want to try their luck, New Hampshire residents can get a year-long fishing license from the state for $48. Open water fishing lasts from April 1 to September 30, and the combined daily limit for lake trout, salmon, brook trout, rainbow, brown trout or any other hybrids is two fish, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
