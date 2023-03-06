LACONIA — Heavy snows couldn't stop the 15th annual Robbie Mills 8 Ball Tournament on Saturday. Nearly 50 contestants from around Northern New England made their way to the Laconia Rod & Gun Club for a chance at the coveted title and to donate to charity.
“We've raised around $51,000 over those 15 years,” volunteer Anthony Felch said. The funds are split between the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club and the Cafe Deja Vu Challenge Team for the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.
Members of the Cafe Deja Vu Challenge Team sat at the rear entrance of the Rod & Gun Club, collecting tickets and fees for the players.
“I think this is my fifth year,” Michelle Champion said. “We did great despite the snow.”
When asked if she played any pool herself, Champion laughed.
“What we do is tirelessly ask for donations,” Champion said, gesturing to the stacks of prizes, products and raffle items laid out across the tables. “As far as food, that's all donated. Everything on this table is donated from New Hampshire distributors, all the raffle stuff is donated from somebody, we just have to ask.”
Players pay $25 for entry, or $30 after the doors open. The fee also covers lunch provided by local restaurants.
“We don't pay out a lot for prize money,” said Mike Baron, a volunteer organizer with the tournament, and former pool table maker. “We live in a generous community. We have a tremendous amount of businesses donating prizes and sponsoring us.”
Last year, the event raised $9,170 from 70 players, a long way from its humble beginnings.
“The first year, I think we raised $1,200 or so,” Baron recalled. “I think we had maybe 20 players, but in the last five or six years, we've had an average of 40 to 64 players.”
“I get to shoot around with some friends I haven't seen in a long time and it's a good cause,” Don LeBlanc said during his second game. LeBlanc has played in every tournament since its inception in 2007, and took first place in the second year.
LeBlanc's opponent was Tayvin Shufelt, a young player participating in the tournament for the second time.
Last year "went way better than expected,” Shufelt joked. “I placed in the high 20s, which was way better than I'd thought I'd do.”
Shufelt got into pool after his dad bought a table for the home. When asked what made him take the leap to compete on Saturday, Shufelt said it was just for fun and to support the community.
“There's also not a whole lot to do on a weekend like this,” Shufelt said.
The tournament began in 2007 initially to benefit the Boys & Girls Club in memory of Robbie Mills, a 14-year-old boy slain by two teenagers for his bicycle 25 years ago.
“If [the other children] had had more mentorship and somewhere else to go like the Boys & Girls Club, this might not have happened,” Baron said. “We have more and more kids [who] need help.”
“The pandemic was tough on some of these kiddos. They didn't have a lot of interaction with other kids,” said Chris Emond, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire. “We're still seeing some of the effects with that and their ability to interact with others. When you're home just interacting either by yourself or with your siblings, it's not the same as being social with other people. That's probably been our biggest issues.”
Mills' mother Wendy is also a member of the Rod & Gun Club. After the Funky Monkey pool hall downtown closed five years ago, the club offered their space to host the tables.
“Going back to Wendy Mills and Robbie, I wasn't around in Laconia when that happened, but we made a promise to Wendy that we would keep this effort going,” Emond said. “When I heard that story, I mean, that just grabs you and it really focuses you onto what's actually important.”
