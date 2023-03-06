LACONIA — Heavy snows couldn't stop the 15th annual Robbie Mills 8 Ball Tournament on Saturday. Nearly 50 contestants from around Northern New England made their way to the Laconia Rod & Gun Club for a chance at the coveted title and to donate to charity.

“We've raised around $51,000 over those 15 years,” volunteer Anthony Felch said. The funds are split between the Lakes Region Boys & Girls Club and the Cafe Deja Vu Challenge Team for the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction.

