LACONIA — Andrew Hosmer, a lobbyist, city councilor and former state senator, announced Thursday that he is running for mayor.
“The reason I am running is because I believe in the future of this city and, more importantly, I believe in the citizens of this city,” Hosmer told a few dozen people outside the Belknap Mill.
Hosmer, 54, was appointed by the City Council to serve out the remainder of the term of Ward 6 Councilor Armand Bolduc, who died on April 1, 2018. Mayor Ed Engler is not seeking re-election.
“I think we’re filled with opportunity,” Hosmer said. “We’re on the cusp of starting a major economic revitalization of downtown Laconia and on the cusp of something great as far as development and revitalization of the Lakeport area.”
Fellow councilors Bob Hamel and Mark Haynes were among those at the announcement.
“We’ve done great work out at The Weirs, which I hope to continue,” Hosmer said. “And I believe we have a very strong foundation in our education system and our school system here.”
Hosmer represented state Senate District 7 as a Democrat from 2012-16 before Republican Harold French defeated him by a razor-thin margin.
“There’s great value in a non-partisan City Council here in the city,” Hosmer said. “It’s not about partisan politics and blaming others. It’s about people sitting down, getting their arms around a problem, talking about solutions and coming up with good answers through compromise.”
He put out a statement that said:
"Now is the time for all of us here in Laconia to work together to build on our successes, rise to our opportunities and overcome challenges, to move toward a prosperous and vibrant future. Whether it has been fighting for the people of Laconia in the State House or in our own city hall, there is much promise for everyone in our community. This is not a campaign about me. This is a campaign for Laconia – our city and our fellow citizens."
Also running for mayor is Republican state Rep. Peter Spanos, who is on a state commission planning the redevelopment of the former Laconia State School property and is vice president of sales for ROI Corporation, a business brokerage firm. Spanos’ family is a longtime fixture in the local lodging industry.
Hosmer served as Democratic Caucus leader his last two years in the state Senate.
His business background includes two decades managing the family’s company, AutoServ. He was one of the founders of Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region.
He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and Suffolk University School of Law.
Hosmer works as a lobbyist for Preti Strategies in Concord.
His clients include Theatre Owners of New England, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, the New Hampshire Auto Dealers Association, Granite Recovery Centers, Churchill Downs, Wellpath and the National Association of Wine Retailers and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.
Other clients are high tech companies Dyn Inc., and Kologik.
Progressive organizations Sixteen Thirty Fund and America Votes are also his clients.
The new mayor will be elected on Nov. 5. If there are more than two candidates for an office, there will be a primary election to narrow the field on Sept. 10. The candidate filing period for mayor, city councilors in all six wards, police commission and school board, among other offices, begins on Aug. 7 and ends on Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.