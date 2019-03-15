GILFORD — Snow and lots of it has been good for the bottom line at New Hampshire ski resorts this season.
Mike Roth, a spokesman for Gunstock Mountain Resort, said skier visits are up 15 percent compared to last year, when weather conditions interfered with business.
“We’re very happy,” he said. “As you know, last year was a bit of a struggle. The weather is always throwing us curve balls.
“We are looking forward to a good end of the season. We have a great snowpack and we are planning to stay open until April 7. When we get to that date, I think we’ll feel pretty good about this year.”
Resorts are in a good position to assess their season because they are now past their three busiest periods, Christmas break, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and schools’ winter recess.
Last season at Gunstock, an Arctic freeze around Christmas and a rainy MLK weekend led to a seasonal loss of $470,931, compared to a $831,583 profit the previous year. In 2016, warm weather and rain were the problems, and the ski area recorded a $648,617 loss.
Stacie Sullivan, spokeswoman for Waterville Valley Resort, said business has been up.
“Conditions have been great with over 12 feet of snow this season drawing crowds from all over New England,” she said. “We're up 33 percent in skier visits this year compared to last year at this time and with the U.S. Alpine National Championships coming next weekend we expect the large crowds to continue this month.”
The snow has also been good at Loon Mountain Ski Resort.
“It's been a favorable year in terms of weather,” said Greg Kwasnik, a spokesman for the resort, which doesn’t release skier visit statistics.
“There was lots of snow in November and we haven't seen any major warmups. As far as conditions go, it's been a great year. We have been 100 percent open since Valentine's Day.”
Ragged Mountain in Danbury “enjoyed its best year in 2017-18, and with good snowfall and good weather on the key winter holiday periods this year,” said spokeswoman Lori Zaloga. “Ragged is pacing ahead of last year and should have its best season ever.”
