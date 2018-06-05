LACONIA — In the biggest outpouring of concern over a local issue in years, 50 people have emailed the city to oppose privatizing the fire department’s ambulance service, with several saying an out-of-state company is in line for the job.
People with ties to the firefighting community are numerous among the commenters. A Facebook page encourages people to contact city councilors and provides phone numbers and email addresses.
Brewster Ambulance Service of Weymouth, Massachusetts, and two other companies met an April 20 deadline for responding to the city’s request for proposals for providing the service.
The city has not released any information about the proposals or whether any will be recommended to the City Council for action.
Despite this privacy, some of the email writers seem to have reason to think an out-of-state company is poised to move in.
“Out of state privatization will lead to lesser care for our city than has been provided by the EMS-trained personnel that goes above and beyond just providing taxi service to the emergency room at the hospital,” wrote Dick Castrucci.
“Do not outsource to an out-of-state company, whose employees have nothing kind to say about (it),” wrote Amber Provenzano.
“Your consideration of other ambulance companies to determine prices, etc. for the city is a good one,” wrote Shirley Powers. “However, you can’t do any better than our own Laconia Fire Department. These firefighters already do an excellent job and know our city better than any out-of-state company.”
Mark Brewster, president and chief executive officer of Brewster Ambulance Service, did not immediately return a call for comment.
Some email writers said Laconia firefighters would have better paramedic skills, more familiarity with local addresses and a quicker response time than a private provider.
At the May 29 City Council meeting, Mayor Ed Engler acknowledged that numerous people have written and phoned in opinions about privatizing ambulance services.
“Those letters have been encouraged by members of the Laconia Fire Department, which is fine,” he said.
He said some of the letters may be based on “misinformation or misinformation, as opposed to the facts as we know them.”
Engler said city leaders are committed to making a well-informed decision through a transparent process in which pertinent information will be made public and residents will have a chance to comment in a hearing.
“This will not be done in a rush,” Engler said. “Everyone involved is taking this very seriously. We realize this is a huge decision for our community and no one is taking this lightly at all, far from it.”
City Manager Scott Myers, Police Chief Matt Canfield, City Councilor Bruce Cheney, city purchasing specialist Jon Gardner and Dr. Joshua Morrison of Lakes Region General Hospital are on a committee examining the issue.
Myers said the matter will likely come up at the June 11 City Council meeting.
Fire Chief Ken Erickson, who has urged that the service not be privatized, said he and his firefighters have been anxious for the issue to be put to bed.
“It is a little frustrating to me, to not be in the loop,” he said. “It’s definitely frustrating that it’s taking so long. I’ve got guys here wondering should they get other jobs.
“The new budget starts in a month. I’d like to get it over with so we can move forward. I suspect if I move forward without an ambulance, I am going to move forward with fewer firefighters.”
He said he needs his full complement of about 40 firefighters, nine of whom are on duty at any given time, to be able to respond to structure fires in a city with aging buildings, children left home alone, drug dependency problems and a high number of homes not occupied year-round.
The firefighters are cross-trained to provide medical service at a high-level, so it makes sense to keep them all available to quickly knock down a fire or respond to medical calls, Erickson said.
Consideration of privatizing the service came after Lakes Region General Hospital said it would eliminate its support for the present system. Erickson said that by improving billing practices, the city could make up for that loss of support with any additional costs.
In its request for proposals, the city noted it does not intend to subsidize the service, so any private provider would receive revenue through billing.
Councilor Cheney says he supports studying the issue as the city has a responsibility to taxpayers to determine if the present system is the most efficient and cost effective.
Last year, 3,400 of the fire department’s 4,914 emergency calls were medical in nature.
Councilor David Bownes says it stands to reason that there would be cost savings if a private ambulance company were brought in.
In addition to Brewster Ambulance, BestCare Ambulance Services of Gilford and CarePlus Ambulance Services of Merrimack filed formal responses to the city’s request.
