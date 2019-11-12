ALTON — The 2019 property tax rate, as set by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, is $12.51 per $1,000 of valuation, a drop of $1.48, or 10.58 percent, from the 2018 tax rate of $13.99.
The town’s net assessed valuation rose by $29.6 million, or 1.72 percent from a year earlier.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $2,798 in taxes in 2018 might be valued at $203,440 today, and would have a tax bill of $2,545.03. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal portion of the tax rate decreased by 74 cents, or 18.73 percent, from $3.95 per $1,000 in 2018 to $3.21 this year.
The county tax rate dropped six cents, or 4.48 percent, from $1.34 per $1,000 to $1.28 per $1,000.
The state education tax rate dropped two cents, or 0.96 percent, from $2.09 to $2.07.
The local education tax rate dropped 66 cents, or 9.98 percent, from $6.61 to $5.95.
