ALTON — Road repairs are well underway after powerful rainstorms devastated town and state roads a week ago Sunday, including a section of Route 140.
According to Assistant Public Work Director Courtney Mitchell, 41 town roads were damaged in the rainfall on July 16. Despite the scale of the damage, most roads were passable by Wednesday.
“The preliminary damage assessment right now is $750,000,” said Town Manager Ryan Heath on Monday. “With rough calculations that Public Works has put together, the road damage so far in what we’ve utilized is $620,000 ... We had some devastation to the waterline that Courtney and her people are working on on 140. I also don’t have all the emergency service coverage numbers yet from fire and police, so that $750,000 number is going to be pretty close.”
It was all hands on deck when the storm hit.
“We had a lot of help from Mutual Aid, surrounding towns, Dover Public Works, Moultonborough, Bedford, Manchester, Gilford. We had a lot of hands on deck spending time and hauling material for us,” Mitchell said.
That help was drastically needed due to staffing shortages at the Public Works Department.
“I think the biggest thing is getting a break between storms,” Mitchell said. “We had the one in early spring that we’re still assessing and repairing damages, because we have a 25% workforce here, so we’re playing catch up. Once we get a handle on everything the infrastructure should hold up.”
A slew of state workers and contractors have been working to repair state routes like 140 over the past week. According to Jim Bowles, district engineer with the state Department of Transportation, the destroyed section of Route 140 has been passable to residents and emergency vehicles since Tuesday.
DOT Assistant Commissioner David Rodrigue said the road should be open for everyone else by the end of the week.
“When a storm like this happens we use this as an opportunity to harden the infrastructure to make it more resilient,” Rodrigue explained. “Jim and the team here are working to use bigger stone where it's needed, to use pavement for the water to run over where it's needed, and larger pipe when they can fit in. This is all geared towards restoring access to the public.”
Rodrigue added that current weather patterns make bolstering against future damage even more difficult.
“When we install things, we look at the 25-year frequency, 50-year frequency and for bridges, 100-year storm frequency,” Rodrigue said. “Some of these storm events are so intense that they far exceed those storms intervals, so it’s very difficult to harden all the infrastructure to be 100% resilient.”
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) praised the efforts of the communities and workers during a Monday afternoon visit. The senator toured to see the damage and spoke with town and state officials about the extent of the damage, and what can be done to bolster the area’s infrastructure against future storms.
When asked about efforts on a federal level for the Granite State to address climate change, Shaheen pointed to the Inflation Reduction act passed last year.
“[That’s] the biggest investment in climate change in the country’s history, and what we need to do is make sure that gets implemented. That’s a lot of the focus right now,” Shaheen said. “There are other pieces of legislation that have been introduced. I continue to work on energy efficiency because I think that’s the quickest, fastest way to reduce energy needs,” she continued.
“Making sure that we can implement what we have in place is very important. Helping educate people across the country as to what’s causing these dramatic swings in our weather is important, too."
Bowles explained climate change is not the only culprit when it comes to storm damage infrastructure.
“One of the big things that also impacts roads is development a long ways from our roads,” Bowles said, adding that just one row of houses and lawns can make a huge difference. “Up on this hill there’s been a lot of clearing and development. When it rains hard, [the water] gets down to the road and gets down there all at once,” Bowles continued. “It's a big picture we need to look at as a society, not just as a transport network.”
Speaking on bigger pictures, Shaheen, who has called the Granite State home since 1973, was quick to point out climate change is doing far more than washing out roads and ruining vacation plans.
“It’s really upsetting the impact the changing climate is having on New Hampshire. Not just in terms of storms, but what it’s it doing to vegetation, to our wildlife,” Shaheen said. “We know that your moose population is down because the weather is not getting cold enough in winter to kill off the parasites. It’s having an impact on trout in our streams because the streams are warming too fast. It’s having a huge effect on how people live in New Hampshire, and it's really important that we address it.”
