ALTON — Road repairs are well underway after powerful rainstorms devastated town and state roads a week ago Sunday, including a section of Route 140.

According to Assistant Public Work Director Courtney Mitchell, 41 town roads were damaged in the rainfall on July 16. Despite the scale of the damage, most roads were passable by Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.