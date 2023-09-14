ALTON — Concerned about Volkswagen’s collection of personal data through the advanced computer systems installed in all recent automobiles, Gerry Kennedy has filed a complaint with the state Attorney General’s Office.
“The infiltration and exfiltration of data from my legally titled vehicle is an unlawful act that infringes upon my rights as its owner,” Kennedy wrote in his complaint. “It is imperative to recognize that the data generated by a vehicle is not just a collection of numbers and statistics but a reflection of an individual’s private life and habits. Protecting this data from unauthorized access is not only a legal obligation but a fundamental right in our digital age. Any attempt to exploit or profit from this data without permission is a grave breach of the law, with serious consequences for those involved.”
Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included research revealed that “every car brand we looked at collects more personal data than necessary and uses that information for a reason other than to operate your vehicle and manage their relationship with you,” according to researchers Jen Caltrider, Misha Rykov, and Zoë MacDonald in a Sept. 6 article.
They found the installed software that allows many popular features to work can collect not only how you interact with your car, but also the data from connected services, such as Sirius XM and Google Maps. The car’s app can even collect “super intimate information about you — from your medical information, your genetic information, to your ‘sex life’ (seriously), to how fast you drive, where you drive, and what songs you play in your car — in huge quantities. They then use it to invent more data about you through ‘inferences’ about things like your intelligence, abilities, and interests,” they wrote.
Equally alarming, the research found most of the car brands surveyed said they can share that personal data, with 19 automakers saying they may sell your personal data. That includes 56% of those surveyed saying they can share your information with the government or law enforcement “in response to a ‘request.’ Not a high bar court order, but something as easy as an ‘informal request.’”
In his consumer complaint to the state, Kennedy wrote, “My vehicle ... is an integral part of my daily life, and ... is a digital reflection of my usage patterns, driving habits, and personal preferences, making it an invaluable asset that I have every right to protect.”
Interviewed by phone, Kennedy explained that, as a member of the insurance community, he knows a car owner is responsible for any damage that vehicle causes, whether or not he is driving. Allowing third- and fourth-parties to access his data could end up coming back to bite him, he said.
“If something [malicious] gets into my car and I go across the road because I can’t control it, and if I kill somebody, I’m responsible,” he said. “If that car gets hacked, you’re gonna lay the liability onto the titled owner.”
He explained why he believes he has grounds for a legal complaint. “If I go into your house right now and I take a 12-pack of Coke and I sell it on the corner, I’ve walked into your titled property and stolen something. You file charges against me. There’s no difference.
"When I bought the car, I get everything. You don’t get the data out of the car; you have to pay for it.”
Because Volkswagen Group of America’s headquarters is in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kennedy said it falls under instate commerce, making it federal crime.
Access to that data can be critical to someone’s safety, he continued.
“Let’s say you’re a police officer and you’re in your own car, but now somebody can find out your data and track you and kill you.”
The Mozilla study found only two car brands — Ranault and Dacia, owned by the same parent company — offer drivers the right to have their personal data deleted. The study’s authors note that those vehicles are subject to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation privacy law, which is more comprehensive that the policy that exists in the United States.
The worst brand on the *Privacy Not Included list was Tesla, whose AI-powered autopilot is believed to have been responsible for 17 deaths and 736 crashes. Nissan was in second place for collecting what the researchers called “the creepiest categories of data we have ever seen” which includes “sexual activity.” However, Kia’s privacy policy also mentions that it can collect information about your “sex life.”
“Oh, and six car companies say they can collect your ‘genetic information’ or ‘genetic characteristics,’" the authors write.
Kennedy’s complaint was filed on Sept. 7. The Attorney General’s Office, contacted on Sept. 13, had not responded to a request for comment on the filing as of mid-afternoon Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.