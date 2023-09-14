ALTON — Concerned about Volkswagen’s collection of personal data through the advanced computer systems installed in all recent automobiles, Gerry Kennedy has filed a complaint with the state Attorney General’s Office.

“The infiltration and exfiltration of data from my legally titled vehicle is an unlawful act that infringes upon my rights as its owner,” Kennedy wrote in his complaint. “It is imperative to recognize that the data generated by a vehicle is not just a collection of numbers and statistics but a reflection of an individual’s private life and habits. Protecting this data from unauthorized access is not only a legal obligation but a fundamental right in our digital age. Any attempt to exploit or profit from this data without permission is a grave breach of the law, with serious consequences for those involved.”

