LACONIA — Alton resident Jeffrey Clay, known for his frequent criticism of the actions of local officials, has amended his libel complaint to state more explicitly why the Alton School Board and the Prospect Mountain School Board should be a party to his suit.
Clay filed a suit earlier this year alleging he had been defamed by a letter to the editor in a weekly newspaper, written by Steven Miller, alleging that Clay had surreptitiously recorded an executive session of the Alton School Board.
Clay denies Miller’s allegation.
The Alton and Prospect Mountain boards had petitioned to be dropped from the suit because in the letter Miller stated that he was speaking only for himself.
But Belknap Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III gave Clay the opportunity to amend the complaint to more explicitly state why he considers the two boards liable for Miller’s actions.
In the amended complaint, filed with the court Thursday, Clay asserts that Miller was the official spokesman for the Alton Board when he wrote the letter and therefore the public can rightly reason that his statements carried the weight inherent in his post as chairman. Clay further states that Miller was an employee of the Prospect Mountain Board, and that employers are legally liable for the actions of their employees.
In his initial complaint Clay said he was seeking $10,000 in damages. But in the amended complaint he states he is seeking unspecified compensatory damages, punitive damages, and costs of bringing and arguing the suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.