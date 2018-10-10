ALTON — After just two years as the town’s school resource officer, Officer Kristian Guest has been honored for her work in anti-drug education and her devotion to students who find them caught in the grip of drug use.
Guest was honored as the state’s D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year at a ceremony held last week in Concord.
Guest was hired by the Alton Police Department two years ago specifically to be school resource officer at Alton Central School and Prospect Mountain High School, said Police Chief Ryan Heath.
“She’s had a remarkable impact on students,” said Lois Stevens, the director of special services at Prospect Mountain, who nominated Guest for the award.
D.A.R.E. — short for Drug Abuse Resistance Education — is a program for youngsters in kindergarten through high school, which deals not only with drug issues but life skills as well. The program gives students factual information about drugs, gangs and violence and the consequences of becoming involved in high-risk behavior. It teaches coping skills to resist the pressure to use drugs or to become involved in dangerous activities. A positive relationship between students and a community-based police officer is a critical element of the D.A.R.E. program
During the award ceremony Guest was cited for tremendous gains she has made in establishing relations with students, parents, the school community and surrounding communities. She was also praised for the work she has done to bring awareness to the community for resources on emotional health for our students and others, Heath said.
Stevens said that while D.A.R.E classes are not conducted at the high school, she said Guest has worked very closely with students who have drug problems, getting them into diversion programs instead of referring their cases to court. She said this involves Guest not only working with the affected students, but also their parents and school administrators.
“It’s a total team approach,” Stevens said.
Guest will now able to train fellow officers in the D.A.R.E., Heath said.
