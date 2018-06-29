ALTON — Selectmen have announced the hiring of Alton resident James Beaudoin as the town’s new fire chief, and they have scheduled a welcoming reception for him for Monday, July 23.
Beaudoin will succeed Chief Ryan Ridley, who is retiring.
Town Administrator Elizabeth Dionne said Ridley had raised the issue of retirement late last summer, during budget discussions, and he formally gave notice in mid-March that he intended to retire at the end of June.
“That’s now extended into July,” she said.
Selectmen confirmed Beaudoin’s appointment at their June 18 meeting, following a lengthy application process that got underway in April. The appointment becomes effective on July 23.
Dionne said the search process began with a nationwide call through the Fire Chiefs Association which resulted in 22 applications, most of them from people in New England. The field was narrowed to eight contenders who were asked to respond to essay questions in early May. Those candidates were narrowed to four for the first round of interviews and assessment.
She explained that an assessment center was established in the town hall meeting room while an interview panel was taking place on the second floor. The candidates rotated between the interviews and the assessment center where they had to explain how they would respond to various scenarios.
Assisting with the interviews and assessments were fire and emergency medical services personnel from other municipalities, along with the Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Academy.
“It was nice to have people in the profession weighing in on these candidates,” Dionne said. “I think the process went very well.”
The interviews resulted with a recommendation on the number one and number two candidates, and selectmen agreed with the decision.
Beaudoin had served 14 years with the Bow Fire Department, attaining the rank of captain/paramedic, 19 years with the Gilmanton Fire Department, achieving the rank of deputy fire chief, and as an adjunct faculty member with the New Hampshire Technical Institute for three years.
Beaudoin said he is looking forward to working for the town and advancing his fire and emergency medical services career, and considered that living in town is a plus for the department.
Selectman Philip Wittmann said he was “impressed with the information … received on Mr. Beaudoin,” and Chair Cydney Shapleigh said Beaudoin “will be a good fit for the department and the town.”
Ridley will be working with Beaudoin during a short transition period.
Beaudoin resides here with his wife Heidi.
The reception will take place at the Alton Central Station at 65 Frank C. Gilman Highway (Route 140) on July 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. The fire department will provide a light meal with a variety of refreshments and grilled items.
