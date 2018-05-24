ALTON — The whimsical “Pigs in a Poke” images created by Duane Hammond are the result of what the artist-humorist calls, with pun intended, “swine-inspiration.’
Hammond’s images have been likened to the artwork that appears in the New Yorker magazine, hip, sophisticated and subtle, inducing laughter while providing hilarious and satirical insight.
Hammond says the pigs were his answer to what to do with his life as he ended his career as a graphic designer and looked for new avenues to explore during his retirement.
For more than 40 years, he operated Hammond Design Associates Inc., a graphic design studio producing award-winning art and graphics for a variety of clients, including advertising agencies, manufacturers, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions and high-tech companies, plus many other businesses in both the United States and Europe. He retired in 2003.
He said that, after he retired, he took up watercolor and pastel painting and, in his first year, did close to 300 paintings, selling two-thirds of them.
That wasn’t what he wanted to be doing, he said, so he looked for something that would set him apart from other artists and that would be uniquely his own.
That’s when he painted a pig. After liking what he saw and giving it a few days of reflection, he decided to go “whole hog” into his new venture, which focused on pastel paintings with satirical and humorous images of pigs engaged in human-like activities and situations.
“I always have an image in mind before I start,” said Hammond, who likens his work to fine art, not cartoons. He pointed out that each of his more than 200 creations takes just as long to produce as fine art.
He said he sketches the idea on a small white piece of paper, then enlarges it so he can trace it on tracing paper. He traces the image onto a black piece of paper using white pastels and then fills in the rest with color.
Hammond works from a basement studio in his still-under-construction home on Rines Road, just across the road from his former home and studio.
There are no pigs on the property, which once was the site of Alton’s Poor Farm and still has an old barn nearby. He and his wife, Sandy, wanted to restore the original 1820s-era Colonial home that she inherited from her family but were persuaded that it would cost more to restore than it would to build a new home.
They salvaged parts of the original home and have repurposed elements, such as the nearly 200-year-old flooring and stairway in their new home, which has wide, exposed ceiling beams and the look and feel of a much older home’s interior.
It also is environmentally friendly, with virtually all of its electricity coming from a 36-panel solar array located in the large field behind the home.
Hammond grew up in Nashua and met his wife while both were students at the Museum School of Fine Arts in Boston, where he graduated in 1964.
He says that his wife, Sandy, is an accomplished sculptor and dollmaker, as well as his business manager.
“I wouldn’t be succeeding at all without her,” said Hammond.
The couple will celebrate its 55th wedding anniversary this year.
Hammond’s pig art was recently on display at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, along with other mixed media paintings he has done.
Hammond also has illustrated and written two books: “Pigs in a Poke,” Collection No. 1 and No. 2. “Pigs in a Poke” was also a featured presentation on ABC-TV.
He has won more than 100 awards for his work, including those from Boston Art Directors, New York Art Directors, and Desi’s, and he is a two-time winner of New Hampshire Graniteers Best in Show. In 2007, Hammond received the Artist Innovation Award from ArtWorks-NH.
Examples of his work were published in California Magazine, Graphis Magazine, and Pastel Journal. His works are in a number of art galleries, card and gift stores, bookstores, and arts and crafts stores, and at www.pigs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.