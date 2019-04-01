ALTON — An electrical problem is believed to have caused a three-alarm fire that extensively damaged a duplex apartment on Main Street.
The first firefighters and equipment were sent to the building at 293 Main St.. Upon arriving they found considerable smoke pouring from the structure.
The fire ultimately went to three alarms, bringing 11 neighboring departments either to the scene or to provide station coverage.
Two people — an adult and a minor — were in one of the apartments when the fire started. Both received minor injuries, according to Fire Chief Jim Beaudoin. They were taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester where they were treated and released. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury, the chief said.
The other apartment was vacant, the chief said.
Beaudoin said the fire appeared to be due to an electrical problem. But he said it was still unclear Monday whether the problem was with the apartment wiring or originated in one of the electrical appliances.
Main Street in the vicinity of the fire (between Alton Bay and Alton Village) was closed to through traffic for seven hours, the chief said.
Damage to the building and its contents is estimated at $350,000, the chief said.
