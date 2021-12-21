GILFORD — The Laconia Municipal Airport has been told it can expect to receive $295,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, according to airport manager Marv Everson.
The airport was informed of the allocation in an email from the Federal Aviation Administration received last week, Everson said Monday.
The funds are part of the $1.2 trillion bill that contains money for highway and rail projects, as well as funds for broadband access, clean water, and electric grid renewal.
Included in the bill is $15 billion for airport projects which increase safety and expand airport capacity, Everson explained.
He said that the funds are to be allocated under a 90/5/5 match, with the federal funds paying 90 percent of the cost and the state and the airport each underwriting 5 percent.
He said he expected to learn details on how the funds can be used in the coming days.
The infrastructure bill is the fourth piece of COVID-related legislation that contains funding for airports.
The airport has already received $69,000 under the initial CARES act. In addition, it has applied for $23,000 and $59,000 through two subsequent economic stimulus bills passed by Congress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under these earlier bills there is no need for a state or local match in order to access the federal funds.
The grants come at a time when the traffic at the Laconia Municipal Airport is growing, Everson said.
According to the website FlightAware.com, use at the airport has nearly tripled from two years ago, based on the traffic for the past week involving aircraft which had filed flight plans. For example, on Monday there were 43 arrivals and departures at the airport, compared to 27 on the same day last year, and 16 in 2019.
