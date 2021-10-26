LACONIA — The commercial real estate company that is poised to market the Laconia State School property is committed to working with the city as it looks for a developer, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney has assured the city.
“They are going to be a real partner,” Kenney told the City Council Monday evening, two days ahead of the Executive Council’s scheduled vote on whether to grant the marketing contract to CBRE, a worldwide commercial real estate and investment firm with an office in Manchester.
Kenney was responding to the city’s concerns that in his push to sell the land as soon as possible that the 250-acre site will not be put to its highest and best use.
“Without the city of Laconia we cannot market this property,” Kenney told the council.
Two weeks ago the City Council asked that language be added to the marketing contract that would require the broker to consult with the city as it proceeds to find developers interested in the site. The Executive Council met two days later and tabled action on the CBRE contract.
Kenney told the City Council Monday that it would be unfeasible to amend the contract at this stage because that would require putting the amended contract out to bid again. However, he promised to offer a resolution when the contract comes up for a vote today (Wednesday) that calls for CBRE to work with the city during the marketing phase.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer welcomed Kenney’s offer to have the Executive Council take a firm stand that it expects the broker to seriously consider local input as it goes about its work. He said he and City Manager Scott Myers would work to come up with the city’s recommendation on wording for the resolution and give it to Kenney before the end of the day Tuesday.
Kenney said CBRE is committed to the mixed-use concept for development of the property which has been outlined by the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission which for the past three years has been preparing the property for development.
But he added it was important that the state try to find a developer sooner rather than later because of the current upward trend in the state’s real estate market.
He said that CBRE would incorporate the work that the Lakeshore Commission has already done as part of its marketing campaign.
The seven-member, volunteer commission has commissioned a number of site studies, including wetlands, property boundary, as well as removing any contaminated soils on the property which for decades was the site of the state institution for developmentally disabled people.
The State School closed in the early 1990s. Afterward a portion of the complex was converted into a low- and medium-security state prison. The prison closed in 2009.
