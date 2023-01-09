Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall were identified Saturday by the state Attorney General's Office as the two police officers involved in the New Year's Day fatal shooting of Gilford teen Mischa Fay.
“It is anticipated that the report regarding whether Sergeant Wall’s use of deadly force was justified will be released once the investigation is completed,” wrote Director of Communications Michael Garrity of the Attorney General's Office. “No further updates are expected until the report is released.”
Wall and Ayotte responded to reports of a mental health crisis at 5 Varney Point Road Left just before 10:52 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to police logs.
The officers were dispatched after a caller stated Fay was armed with a knife. Shortly after arrival, the two officers confronted Fay. Ayotte fired a taser, and Wall fired his pistol, striking Fay in the chest with one gunshot, according to police radio calls.
Fay was transported to Concord Hospital—Laconia where he was pronounced deceased.
Fay was the son of Merrill Fay, whose family owns and operates Fay’s Boat Yard in Gilford. Mischa's obituary described him as a kid who loved hockey, boating, sailing and Star Wars, but had suffered “declining health” over the last two years.
The incident is under investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, and both officers have been placed on leave as is protocol.
Mischa had previous interactions with Gilford police during mental and emotional outbursts, some of which ended with hospitalization.
Both Wall and Ayotte were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.
