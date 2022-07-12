LACONIA — First, the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce canceled the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival because of insufficient funding and volunteer commitments. Then, after an outcry of public support for the fall festival, it was revived in an amended form. Then, the festival failed to meet its July 1 fundraising goal of $50,000, raising just $16,177 as of July 11.
“We’ve found it very frustrating and a little disappointing,” said Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber, at the July 11 Laconia City Council meeting. “When we canceled it, we had a lot of outcry that people didn’t want to see it go away.”
Nevertheless, Gifford said in an interview, the festival will not be canceled. Rather, she said, “We’re going to do the best we can with what we have.”
This does mean making major cuts in the budget: notably, this year’s festival will not feature a pumpkin tower — partly due to costs, partly due to the logistical constraints of a one-day festival — and will not have the amusement rides of festivals past. The tower itself, according to Gifford, costs organizers $15,000 and the electricity for it another $15,000: nixing them relieves a lot of budget pressure.
Gifford spoke in public comment at the council meeting to ask what the city is able to contribute to the festival and, in a written update to the city, asked for either a $15,000 cash donation or a waiver of fees charged to the festival by the city. These fees are charged for the services of fire, police, and public works employees associated with the festival.
The city budgeted less than $4,000 towards the festival, City Manager Scott Myers said at the meeting.
According to the written update, the festival has paid over $72,000 to the city in fees since 2016, about $24,000 a year. The update also notes that the pumpkin festival has “had a 1 million dollar impact on our economy” each year it has been held.
In an interview, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said the city is still looking into what the costs of city services are going to be for a one-day festival, which would likely be smaller than the two day festivals held from 2016 to 2019. It is more likely that the city would look into waiving service fees than appropriating additional funds, Hosmer said.
The planning for this year’s Pumpkin Festival — whether it can happen and what it might look like — has been labored.
Gifford announced on April 21 that the 2022 festival would be called off, though the Chamber had not counted it out for 2023. The funding, volunteer support, and business sponsorships had not materialized to support the event's organization.
“Right now it's all hands on deck, and we're not getting that engagement. That's OK, because they're focusing on their own businesses," Gifford said in an interview at the time.
Just days later, after news of the event's cancellation piqued the passion of city residents and business owners, Gifford announced that the event would make its return in a modified form.
At the time, several downtown business owners had challenged the depiction that the event had received insufficient support from businesses, saying that the Chamber had not reached out to them. Many showed up to the early May festival planning meeting at the Colonial Theatre and seemed ready to move forward in good faith with the Chamber on festival planning.
At that meeting, Gifford outlined the path forward for the 2022 event: it would be a one-day festival, rather than its previous two-day run, on Saturday, Oct. 29. There would be both new events and old staples, and the participation and creative input of local businesses on Main Street would be encouraged.
All that said, the Chamber needed $50,000 in donations and in-kind contributions by July 1.
Falling well below that, Gifford said, organizers are looking for places in the budget where they can cut costs without taking away from the event’s essential offerings.
“We learned that we can’t make a two-day festival work in one day,” Gifford said. The downtown area has seen a lot of change since the festival last took place in 2019. Gifford said the community now has to figure out how to set the festival up for growth in the future within a changing setting.
Festival planning is full steam ahead, though uncertainty around the budget and the one-day timeline pose lingering questions for organizers. Whether certain features of the festival can happen, Gifford said, is dependent on the support organizers pull together. “We’re moving forward to make it happen,” she said, “But we’re not going to spend more than we have.”
Gifford emphasized that since the revival of the festival, there has been strong engagement from local businesses downtown — she commended in particular Jim Daubenspeck of Daub’s Cobbler Shop and Kristin Bastille of Defiant Records and Craft Beer — and there have been donations in-kind toward event essentials.
The event will feature pumpkins on wooden A-frame structures at Rotary Park in lieu of the pumpkin tower, a night-time zombie walk, a kids costume parade, and a WOW Trail runaway pumpkin race, among other events. Canal Street will again transform into PumpCANALy, organized by Daubenspeck.
There are already about 40 vendors signed up for this year’s festival, according to Gifford. In addition to food vendors, the vendors represent a larger group of artisans and crafters than at past events. There will not be the amusement rides of previous years, but there will be a kids’ zone featuring bungee jumping, a rock wall, and other entertainment.
Organizers are deciding between whether to close Main Street for the event, keeping Beacon Street East open for traffic, or to host the festival in the area around City Hall Plaza. The former might be better for Main Street businesses but the latter would provide better continuity, as the pumpkin display will be located at Rotary Park.
Other needs, Gifford said, still need to be met: a donation or sponsor of porta-potties, an electrician for pumpkin lighting, or alternatively a candle donation, lumber for the A-frames, and teams for a potential cornhole tournament all still need to be supplied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.