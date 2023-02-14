CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation last July that provided more funding for police crisis intervention training and formed a committee to review whether the state should form a mental health incident review board. Such a board, similar to one that reviews child fatalities in the state, would look into every police killing of people in mental distress. 

The committee recommended in November that the state form a mental health incident review board, but its realization would have to come from the Legislature. 

