SANDWICH — Students in a large, combined fourth- and fifth-grade classroom at Sandwich Central School will benefit in the fall when they find themselves in two separate classes with a student-to-teacher ratio that’s more conducive to individual learning.
The move is possible thanks to the creation of a one-year teaching position approved recently by the Inter-Lakes School Board and funded with $170,000 in unexpended federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants.
Combined class size in the current school year for the two grades was 22 students, with a projection for 24 next year. With a second teacher and classroom, class size can be reduced to roughly 12 students per.
“In any given classroom, there’s a range of learning styles, and any time we can personalize and be a bit more prescriptive with our instruction, the better off students will be,” said Jeremy Hillger, principal of Sandwich Central School, which educates students from kindergarten to sixth grade.
“By adding an additional certified teacher, we’re lowering the ratio and allowing flexibility in the day for the teachers,” he added. “We had one teacher with 22 kids; now, we’ll have two working together to meet the needs of 24. They can work together to customize or personalize instruction and meet kids where they’re at.”
While the teachers will work in two separate classrooms, Hillger expects they will collaborate.
“We want students learning in their zone, and having access to certified educators will allow us to get closer to what that is,” Hillger added.
Superintendent Mary Moriarty said the funds came from the $1.8 million in ESSER grants received July 1, 2021.
The cost of the new teaching position and health, dental and retirement benefits will be roughly $110,000, and Moriarty said the need for a second teacher will end in spring 2024.
This is because, in the funded school year next year, current fourth graders will be in fifth grade and current fifth graders in sixth; next spring, when the sixth graders leave the school, the bubble in class size will be reduced, and the teaching position will no longer be needed or funded.
