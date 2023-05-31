SANDWICH — Students in a large, combined fourth- and fifth-grade classroom at Sandwich Central School will benefit in the fall when they find themselves in two separate classes with a student-to-teacher ratio that’s more conducive to individual learning.

The move is possible thanks to the creation of a one-year teaching position approved recently by the Inter-Lakes School Board and funded with $170,000 in unexpended federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants.

