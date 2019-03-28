LACONIA — “ACEing Autism opens up the world to kids on the spectrum,” said Autism Center Coordinator Patricia Hunt of the six-week tennis program recently sponsored by Advantage Kids at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region.
This year's was the second ACEing Autism clinic in New Hampshire, offered through a partnership between the locally run Advantage Kids and the Los Angeles-based organization.
ACEing Autism is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that focuses on an adaptive tennis program to improve the lives of children with autism.
"Our goal is to provide an hour of fun, adaptive tennis to children and an hour break for parents, during which they can watch their child develop into a tennis player!" the organization states in a national report. "Our clinics aim to develop children's motor skills, hand-eye coordination, build confidence and improve their general socialization, all within a fun, controlled environment.”
The six-week clinic did just that for five children with Autism Spectrum Disorder: Hayleigh Amadon, Kolby Dubisz, Christian Poissant, Jayson Tomlinson, and Austin Crowder. Each of them came, week after week, to learn the lifelong game of tennis.
“Aceing Autism means so much and shows me that my daughter Hayleigh is capable of doing anything she puts her mind to,” her mother, Kristin Amadon, said. “Her coach … has made a huge difference!”
The program was possible through a group of volunteers ranging from tennis pros — like Program Director Kamal Gosine — to high schoolers like Inter-Lakes' top-seeded tennis player, Alyssa Floyd, who said, “I’m excited to have this opportunity to help these kids discover a new hobby, and I can’t wait to see what’s next!”
Advantage Kids is a New Hampshire-based nonprofit organization that brings tennis, and the lifelong advantages that come with it, to youths, regardless of their socioeconomic status. As a National Junior Tennis and Learning organization, Advantage Kids offers free tennis and learning opportunities throughout the state. The organization currently serves more than 600 children in the Lakes Region, as well as Concord, Manchester, Nashua, and the Seacoast.
Founding Director Bob Ronstadt said, “What I love most is the light in their eyes when they see they cannot just hit, but control the ball.”
Ronstadt hopes to bring ACEing Autism clinics to all of the areas Advantage Kids serves, and to continue to watch the organization grow and thrive throughout the state.
“Community-based programs are far less available to kids on the [autism] spectrum,” Patricia Hunt said, though they “are essential to their social development.”
She said that, because of Advantage Kids bringing ACEing Autism to Laconia, five local children can now “believe that they have the same opportunities as other kids.”
"Parents of special needs children often feel the same isolation their child may feel in the general public. A program like this allows the opportunity to network and learn of the many resources and supports available to help their child achieve success within their home, school and community," she continued.
For more information about Advantage Kids, visit AdvantageKids.net or like and follow the group on social media.
