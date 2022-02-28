GILFORD — Should a town's official flag have historic significance, or a modern design by one of its own residents? Gilford voters will have that choice on March 8.
For the town's history, its unofficial flag has been the one known as the Guilford Courthouse flag, which was flown in 1781 during the Revolutionary War, Battle of Guilford Courthouse in North Carolina.
“There was a colonel who fought in that battle and became very prominent,” explained former selectboard member Richard Grenier. That patriot ended up naming the town of Gilford, and brought the flag along with him. Yet, in the two centuries since, the town never officially adopted the flag.
“I think it was just sort of assumed the Guilford county courthouse flag was our unofficial town flag. I think most people just assumed it was our flag,” said Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn.
This discrepancy wasn’t discovered until a young, flag-loving local named Darren Brown pointed it out, and presented a flag of his own design to the town.
“I don't think anyone gave it a thought till this young man came around saying this should be the town flag,” Dunn recalled.
“It was way back in 2017 I think,” said Brown, designer of the proposed new flag. “I tried to get the town a flag since 2016. I realized ‘oh wait, the flag they use, the Guilford Courthouse flag, is not the official flag’. I said, ‘good to know, time to get to work.’”
After several iterations, Brown came to his final product, a tricolor design, consisting of blue, green and gold fields with a white chevron intersecting all three colors. The blue represents the lakes of the area, the gold, for labor and agriculture, while the green field represents the region's forests. The white triangular chevron symbolizes the local mountains.
The courthouse flag is very similar to the early iterations of the American flag, bearing red and white stripes and 13 white stars in a blue field to represent the original 13 colonies.
Both flags currently hang in the hallway of Gilford’s city hall, but only one will be chosen officially, and permanently, as the town flag on March 8.
After pointing out that the town had not officially adopted a flag, Brown organized a petition drive to give voters the chance to adopt his flag as their own.
“I appreciate he went to the effort and everything, but on a personal level, I prefer the traditional flag,” Grenier said. “I started my own petition warrant article and it made the ballot.”
Beyond his own preference, Grenier said he wanted voters have a chance to pick between the two, instead of just voting yes or no on one design. “I want voters to have a choice. I’ve always trusted the voters they’ll do what they will. If they pick the new one, that’s fine as long as it's voted on.”
For Brown, learning about and creating flags has been his passion since childhood.
“It all started in sixth grade,” Brown said. “It started with a lesson about flags, they were going through the five principles of flag design. After that lesson I was already into it, I just couldn’t stop.”
Since his most recent creation, Brown has put himself out into the community to raise awareness and support for his design.
“There have been people who are like ‘that’s a good design I'd vote for it,’” Brown said. “There are a select few that say ‘I’m not a fan of it’, but say, ‘you do you.’ I haven't found anyone that says ‘nah I don't like it at all’.”
As a result of community feedback, Brown says he feels very confident going into the vote. Greiner says he’ll support whichever flag is chosen.
“For what it's worth, whichever flag wins, I’m going to urge the selectmen that it be flown from town hall.” Grenier said.
Renderings of both flags will be available on the ballot on the same page so voters will have a clear choice during March’s vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.