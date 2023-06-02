New Hampshire's spirit of giving will take center stage from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to 5 p.m. Wednesday June 7, as the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits will host its eighth NH Gives fundraising day. More than 600 nonprofit organizations from across the state, including nearly 50 located in the Lakes Region, will participate in a 24-hour fundraising drive. 

According to NH Center for Nonprofits Executive Director Kathleen Reardon, the fundraiser was first held in 2016, and in its eight years has raised more than $12 million — including $3.3 million in 2020 and $3.5 million last year. The number of participating organizations has climbed through the years, from about 280 in 2016 to 630 this year. During the 24 hour window, donors can make online donations to nonprofits of their choice through the NH Gives website

