New Hampshire's spirit of giving will take center stage from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to 5 p.m. Wednesday June 7, as the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits will host its eighth NH Gives fundraising day. More than 600 nonprofit organizations from across the state, including nearly 50 located in the Lakes Region, will participate in a 24-hour fundraising drive.
According to NH Center for Nonprofits Executive Director Kathleen Reardon, the fundraiser was first held in 2016, and in its eight years has raised more than $12 million — including $3.3 million in 2020 and $3.5 million last year. The number of participating organizations has climbed through the years, from about 280 in 2016 to 630 this year. During the 24 hour window, donors can make online donations to nonprofits of their choice through the NH Giveswebsite.
The nearly four dozen Lakes Region participants includes arts programs like local theater groups, conservation organizations, schools and children’s centers, community support organizations and more. A complete, searchable list is available through NH Gives.
The Bristol-basedMayhew Programhas been participating in NH Gives for most of the event's history. The year-round, multi-year program, which features an involved summer session, “focuses on challenging and helping at-risk New Hampshire boys to believe in themselves, work well with others and find their best,” Executive Director Jim Nute said. In addition to the summer sessions, program participants receive support during the school year from when they are 11 until they graduate high school at 18, all tuition free.
Not only does NH Gives boost the program financially — raising $23,000 in last year’s event — it helps provide exposure to a statewide audience of both potential participants and supporters that it otherwise may not reach, Nute said. While based in Bristol, the program serves boys from across the state.
“It's been a force multiplier,” Nute said.
Foliage Retrievers Service Dogs in Meredith aims to help women and other underserved civilian groups with PTSD get access to service dogs. Its founder, Martha Mumenthaler, was met with qualifying barriers when, after being diagnosed with PTSD, among other chronic illnesses, she sought out a service dog.
Many service dog nonprofits are focused on veterans and other first responders, she said, though there are many demographics that would benefit from service dogs who have non-combat-related PTSD. She ended up owner-training her first service dog, but founded Foliage as a way to open access to those underserved by the industry.
Mumenthaler founded Foliage, which works with labrador retrievers, in January last year, and the organization is currently working to raise and train its first puppies.
This is the first year Foliage has participated in NH Gives, and Mumenthaler said the exposure the event provides for a budding nonprofit like hers, especially those with a relatively specific niche, is invaluable.
“The awareness is super important,” she said. “A lot of people that I chat with about this really just don't realize it's there. There's really no one out there that does what we do.”
Reardon described how the day of giving format, in addition to its fundraising achievements, helps not only to boost awareness about the array of nonprofits in the state and about the mission of each one, but also sparks collective energy around giving and helps ensure local nonprofits are educated about how to accessibly implement online donations.
“There's this sense of urgency around a 24-hour period,” Reardon said. “There is a sense of community that is built with all nonprofits promoting their mission” alongside other groups and “an extensive visibility” that comes with the shared day, as many groups have peer to peer fundraisers. The center and statewide partners also haveincentivesfor groups that meet certain fundraising benchmarks.
