LACONIA — Those who love coffee and even those who didn’t know much about the popular beverage, but wanted to learn more, sampled their way through the New England Coffee Festival. The event, which took place May 19-20, downtown, is in its second year, and was coordinated and presented by Wayfarer Coffee Roasters.
After a kick-off panel and block party on Canal Street Friday evening, the day got underway Saturday morning with festival attendees filling the streets downtown, where vendors and coffee seminars were present. Some were first-time attendees, some were local, and many were from other areas of New Hampshire and out of state. Their reasons for attending were varied, but from the first sip of the many coffee samples, attendees knew they were in for a unique and fun day.
At registration in front of the Colonial Theatre on Main Street, visitors received swag bags filled with items, including canned nitro coffee brews from Wayfarer.
Vendors at the festival spoke well of their relationship with Wayfarer and how the business invited them to the event. NOBL Beverages of Seabrook was set up on Canal Street with its 1973 Airstream Argosy, serving a wide variety of coffees.
After getting coffee, attendees could relax at bistro-type tables set up on the street. Blake Seale, field marketing coordinator for NOBL and an enthusiastic coffee drinker, shared that the company was founded at the University of New Hampshire about nine years ago.
"We sell coffee throughout New England and Wayfarer sources some of our coffee," he said. "This is our second year at the coffee festival, and we want to be here every year as the event continues to grow.”
Seale’s favorite coffee? He said it is presently pistachio baklava, and he proved it by handing out samples to attendees to enjoy the smooth and flavorful beverage.
Boston-based coffee blogger Lily B. O’Connor (@latteswithlily), who connects with other coffee lovers and bloggers, was invited by Wayfarer to attend the festival. She sat near the NOBL Beverages Airstream on Canal Street with her companion, David Pepin, and sipped coffee.
“I’ve had my blog for two years and I have over 1,000 followers, which speaks to the popularity of coffee. We are here for the weekend and are always interested when we see other coffee bloggers at events such as this one.”
Festival seminars about coffee were popular, with attendees waiting in line on Canal Street for the next session. Other seminars were peppered through the downtown area, all popular with attendees.
A lot was happening at the Belknap Mill on Beacon Street, with an outdoor art walk and vendors in the parking lot. Inside the mill, vendors with coffee, tea and related items were set up on the first and third floors.
Friends Roxanna Usticke of Concord and Kim Dean of Hopkinton were excited to be at the festival.
“We are very impressed,” Usticke said. “The people are nice, and the vendors are from New Hampshire or elsewhere, which is good to see.”
Usticke went on to say she won a ticket giveaway to the event on Instagram, and she invited her friend Kim to accompany her. As first-time attendees, they said they will come back next year.
"I like that there is art, coffee, and music and that all the vendors are very friendly,” Dean said.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer attended both days of the festival, and enjoyed getting to welcome visitors from across New England to downtown. Well-run festivals like this one, he said, are “an integral part of the rebranding of Main Street.” The event helps bring in first-time visitors and “conveys to them that this is a place they’d like to come back to.”
His personal highlight was Friday night’s block party on Canal Street. “I’d like to do that kind of thing a lot more often,” Hosmer said. “It’s a perfect little street for a block party.”
Locals Ashley Smith and Keelin Andrus attended the event together to check out both the coffee and festival atmosphere.
“We thought this would elevate our coffee knowledge with different coffees and seminars,” Smith explained. They were testing coffee samples from 1a Coffee Roasters, set up on the Mill’s first floor.
Brian Holt, co-owner of 1a Coffee Roasters, located in Wilmington, Vermont, said, “This is our first year at the festival and we are enjoying it and hope to come back again.
“We won an $80,000 sustainability grant from Oatly,” Holt explained. “We used a good portion of the grant to build two 14-kilowatt solar trackers behind our roastery, so our whole operation is powered by solar.”
On the second floor of the mill, a variety of coffee vendors offered samples and answered questions. At the Wayfarer booth, cafe supervisor Emily Miner chatted with guests and talked about the variety of coffee. She also offered samples of baked goods.
Another busy third-floor vendor at the mill offered something different: loose-leaf tea. Owned by Margaret and David Gay, 27Teas sources teas from around the world. David was staffing the booth while Margaret was presenting a seminar called "Loose Leaf Tea 101."
“Tea can be a cultural experience,” David said. 27Teas has become popular as coffee alternatives gain popularity. David said they have seen interest in tea and curiosity among festival guests for ways to prepare tea and to generally learn more about the beverage.
At the art walk, local artist Larry Frates was painting with coffee, versus his usual medium of watercolor paint. He explained that since he was exhibiting at a coffee-related event, it seemed a good chance to explore a different way to paint and encourage attendees to try something new.
Near the Belknap Mill, food trucks were set up and busy, as well as a beer garden and live music in the gazebo at Rotary Park.
Festival Executive Director Karen Bassett thanked the evening’s reluctant rain for holding off until after the event had concluded Saturday, and said the feedback she received so far indicated the changes organizers made between the first and second years paid off.
Consolidating festival and educational events each in one place helped attendees to linger throughout the day, Bassett said. Vendors reported higher foot traffic, because the mill was open to the public, and food trucks and music side-by-side near Mill Plaza were popular all day.
Additionally, clarifying which educational events would be most beneficial to whom drew more people to workshops, Bassett continued. Cupping workshops, where non-industry folk get walked through how a formal coffee tasting works and get to see how coffee is tasted and chosen, were a popular new addition this year.
“Many people said they had never tried different coffees side by side before,” Bassett said, and she enjoyed getting to see them welcomed into the ritualistic yet curiosity-driven world of coffee tasting.
Though a final attendance figure isn’t in yet, Bassett said, more than whether more visitors came this year, she was glad to see more people inclined to stay all day.
“It was neat to be able to draw people into a big picture experience of downtown,” Bassett said.
“Who doesn’t love coffee?” NOBL Beverage's Seale said as he poured a cup for an attendee.
The Laconia Daily Sun's Catherine McLaughlin contributed to this story.
