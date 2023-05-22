LACONIA — Those who love coffee and even those who didn’t know much about the popular beverage, but wanted to learn more, sampled their way through the New England Coffee Festival. The event, which took place May 19-20, downtown, is in its second year, and was coordinated and presented by Wayfarer Coffee Roasters.

After a kick-off panel and block party on Canal Street Friday evening, the day got underway Saturday morning with festival attendees filling the streets downtown, where vendors and coffee seminars were present. Some were first-time attendees, some were local, and many were from other areas of New Hampshire and out of state. Their reasons for attending were varied, but from the first sip of the many coffee samples, attendees knew they were in for a unique and fun day.

