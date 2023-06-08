Laconia Motorcycle Week Executive Director Charlie St. Clair and Deputy Director Jennifer Anderson address the crowd during Thursday's kickoff at the Colonial Theatre. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week rally begins Saturday, marking a century of racing, riding and an economic boon to the Lakes Region. Gov. Chris Sununu, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and rally leaders Charlie St. Clair and Jennifer Anderson kicked off the centennial Thursday at the Colonial Theatre. Public safety personnel including the police and fire chiefs stressed the importance of riding sober and making safe decisions, while staffers representing Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) read written statements. In addition to the many events in celebration of the centennial, this year boasts a record-smashing $250,000 purse for winners of this year’s Loudon Classic race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“This is the richest purse in motorcycle road racing history,” said Shannon Stephens, senior communications manager for the speedway. “We cannot wait to see all the competitors there battling it out for that money, $55,000 for the winner.”
The rest of that quarter-million prize money will be distributed among the other racers who place. Such a hefty sum has attracted international attention and high-caliber competition.
“The starting grid will be 48 [racers], I saw they had about 60 to 65 entries, which filled up very quickly,” Stephens said. “They had a lot of interest from world champion riders. They’re coming from Europe and different parts of the United States to compete in this event.”
Among the North American pros are Josh Hayes, Tyler Scott, Richie Escalante and EPJ Jacobson. Two locals, Ben Gloddy and Teagg Hobbes, will also compete. East Coast racer Shane Narbonne will also compete for the $55,000 first-place prize.
The purse was collected by the race's owner, North East Motorcycle Road Racing. According to Executive Director John Gruah, this year's unprecedented prize comes from a mysterious East Coast benefactor.
"We had an individual that doesn't want to be named that has been a big fan of racing at the classic and wanted it to be big again," Grush explained. "His only stipulation was that every dollar go towards purse."
When asked what he meant by big again, Grush referred to the race 30 or 40 years ago.
"The heyday was the '80s and '90s. The place was packed," Grush said. "The [American Motorcyclist Association] stopped coming, there's a lot of walls to the track. The configuration it was and the safety implements weren't as advanced as they are now, and they basically decided to stop coming. There hasn't been a pro race there since 2002."
Other popular events returning this year include the Tower Hill and Gunstock hill climbs and the Mount Washington Bike Cruise.
When asked about new events to watch out for, St. Clair said, “The first thing I tell people is that for many motorcyclists coming here, everything is gonna be new to them, because for a lot of people it’s their first time.
"There are more rides being done by independent organizations that people can participate in. We know it’s going to be busier this year.”
The first of those rides is the 17th annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride Saturday at 8 a.m., beginning and looping back to the NASWA Resort.
“It is truly an honor to be a part of the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week,” said Cynthia Makris, owner of the NASWA. “It is quite a legacy that we all have here in Laconia.”
Makris said up to this year, the memorial ride has raised more than $550,000, $172,000 of which has been donated to the Laconia Fire Department. Seventeen years ago when the ride began, Makris said there were 350 participants, a number that has not been met since.
“I'm hoping that on the day of, we will have 300 riders,” Makris said. “We’re really looking forward to having a big turnout on the 100th anniversary and the 17th annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride.”
At the same time, the North American Vintage Championships Harley vs. Indian Wars races will take place at the speedway. The vintage race will feature motorcycles no younger than 1925, with speeds advertised as exceeding 130 miles an hour.
Other Saturday events include a Biker Build Off, T-shirt contest at the High Octane Saloon, and a Top Cop Motorcycle Skills Challenge, finished off by a 10 p.m. fireworks show at Weirs Beach.
With so many events and riders, St. Clair stressed the importance of patience and safety for all involved.
“For the 100th anniversary, it’s more important than ever that people both in motorcycles and cars remember how crowded it's gonna be,” St. Clair said. “They’ll be a lot of first-timers, so be patient if they slow down because they might not know where they’re going.”
