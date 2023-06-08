LACONIA — The 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week rally begins Saturday, marking a century of racing, riding and an economic boon to the Lakes Region. Gov. Chris Sununu, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and rally leaders Charlie St. Clair and Jennifer Anderson kicked off the centennial Thursday at the Colonial Theatre. Public safety personnel including the police and fire chiefs stressed the importance of riding sober and making safe decisions, while staffers representing Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) read written statements. In addition to the many events in celebration of the centennial, this year boasts a record-smashing $250,000 purse for winners of this year’s Loudon Classic race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“This is the richest purse in motorcycle road racing history,” said Shannon Stephens, senior communications manager for the speedway. “We cannot wait to see all the competitors there battling it out for that money, $55,000 for the winner.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.