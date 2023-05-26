For Brooke Mills, being crowned Miss New Hampshire 2023 was an achievement in perseverance.
Brooke, a Concord native who has summered in Gilford throughout her life, has tried nine times, five in the Miss NH competition and four times in the Miss Teen NH competition, to win a statewide crown. She competed this year as the reigning Miss Bedford, but did so as Miss Winnipesaukee in 2018. Her mother, Stephanie Foisy Mills, held the title in 1995, making Brooke the first second-generation winner in the state’s history.
Finally meeting her goal at the competition at the end of April, Brooke described being driven to make her peers proud.
“Having been on the flip side of it so many times, I recognize how important it is to represent all of the other girls to the highest power that I can,” Brooke said in an interview. “I really just want to wear my heart on my sleeve” and be “a powerful presence.”
The Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Program, a state program of the Miss America organization, is in its 76th year.
After Stephanie, whose chiropractic practice is in Meredith, earned the title in 1995, she stayed involved as a volunteer, and Brooke described a childhood full of female role models.
“I was constantly around [pageant competitions] as a young girl,” Brooke said. “It was really such a privilege and such an honor to be able to have all of these young women to look up to and to have so many role models.”
“I just grew up knowing that I wanted to be involved,” she continued. Knowing that not every young girl has positive female figures in their lives, “I wanted to be that same role model that I had when I was a little girl.”
Her need to persevere extends beyond her competition resume: Mills sustained a severe concussion her first year of high school which caused memory loss, long-term absences from school and strained her ability to form and keep friendships.
Bill Haggerty, a 56-year volunteer with Miss NH who has known Brooke since she was a child, described how, in addition to its other costs, the injury meant Brooke lost the ability to pursue her passion of dance and showcase it in competition. She had to learn and elevate a new skill for the talent portion of competition, something which he said demonstrated her resiliency, even as a teen.
Haggerty also described Brooke as a rare combination of accomplished and "for real." Speaking with those who have scored her before, he said, "For some judges, it's difficult for them to comprehend how sincere she is, given that she does so much and is so service-oriented."
Stephanie praised her daughter’s strength. “This girl has worked so hard. She's got some real tenacity.”
Brooke said she plans to center her reign on service through physical and mental health advocacy and being an ambassador for the program.
“There’s four ‘points’ of the crown: style, service, scholarship and success,” Brooke said. “It's important that we highlight the service because it's what brings our communities together” and best showcases the capabilities of the title, she said, as a service post.
Toward that end, Brooke founded Choose Health and aims to visit 100 classrooms this year to speak with students about the importance of tending to both their physical and mental health.
Following her mother's footsteps in more ways than one, Brooke is currently in the final stages of earning her doctorate of chiropractic degree at Sherman College. She said she was drawn to the field by viewing the health care her mother provides as a service.
“As a young woman with just one parental figure, it's so impactful to have such a terrific mom that has set her goals so high and taught me how to set and achieve really big monstrous goals,” Brooke said. “At about 16 years old, I realized that there was really nothing else for me out there: I wanted to be able to give back to families and specifically to kids and babies in the way that my mom was able to” through her practice.
Mother and daughter both described how the Miss NH pageant as a scholarship competition had changed their lives: each had the bulk or all of their secondary education covered by scholarships they earned.
Though New Hampshire is not known as a “pageant state,” Stephanie said, its program is among the top in the country for the amount of scholarship money it awards.
“I think we still have an outdated idea of what pageants or these type of scholarship competitions are about,” Brooke said. Beyond the stereotypical image of pageantry as being about beauty, she continued, “You have to have the energy, you have to have the enthusiasm, you have to have the smarts and you've got to be ready to do anything and to serve anybody. I really want to hone in on showing that Miss NH really is a service role.”
Brooke, who sang for the talent portion of the competition, will represent the Granite State at the Miss America pageant competition in Connecticut this December.
Stephanie’s words of wisdom for her daughter were to savor every moment.
“She's been working over 10 years towards this goal, and now she's got a year to really enjoy it ... The year goes by so quickly — it’s a whirlwind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.