For Brooke Mills, being crowned Miss New Hampshire 2023 was an achievement in perseverance. 

Brooke, a Concord native who has summered in Gilford throughout her life, has tried nine times, five in the Miss NH competition and four times in the Miss Teen NH competition, to win a statewide crown. She competed this year as the reigning Miss Bedford, but did so as Miss Winnipesaukee in 2018. Her mother, Stephanie Foisy Mills, held the title in 1995, making Brooke the first second-generation winner in the state’s history.

