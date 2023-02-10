Valentine’s Day is a holiday that celebrates love, whether that’s for a romantic partner, friends, or family. Looking for Valentine’s Day celebration ideas that go beyond a reservation for dinner? Here are 14 ways to mark the occasion, whoever you’re celebrating with.
• Heart-shaped pizza. For a twist on a classic, ask your favorite pizza shop to serve up a heart-shaped version of the pie of your choice in honor of the holiday. Delicious and suitable for sharing on social media. Or grab a make-at-home kit to make your own creation.
• Axe-throwing. Fun in a pair or a group, try your hand at hitting the target and earning the top score. Experts are available for safety instructions, quick demos, and any questions about this novel sport. At most venues you’ll visit, axes are provided.
• Make art. Whether you’re a sculptor, a painter, or an abstract artist, create something collaboratively with your loved ones. Gather your supplies yourself and find a video online, or visit a local studio for some guidance and access to additional materials.
• Outfit swap. Visit a thrift store with a partner or a friend to dress them in a completely second-hand outfit before any adventure you take for Valentine’s Day. No peeking during the process, and everyone agrees to wear their style for the day, or night.
• Game night. Whether it’s video games, board games, or phone games that sound fun, spend some dedicated time competing or collaborating in a game. If word play is more up your alley, try trivia, madlibs, or any choice that flexes your brain.
• Pink drinks. Whatever your drink of choice, become a mixologist and create a new themed version that celebrates pink or red. Use juice, food coloring or other ingredients to add a new tint to an old favorite, or mix up something new. Maybe it’s a favorite mocktail, or a new kind of wine or beer. Raise a toast with those you love.
• Try something new. Get tickets to an event you’ve never been to before and get out of your comfort zone. If nothing else, it will be a great memory. Seek out a comedy show, drag brunch, mystery theater, or any performance that piques your interest.
• Cookie decorating. Whether they’re heart-shaped or modeled after a favorite superhero or other character, they’ll taste delicious when they are decorated with love. This sweet treat is great for gifting or enjoying. Bake the cookies yourself, or find a local kitchen that makes hits.
• Ice skating. In the Lakes Region, just because it’s warm doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy an outing on the ice. Always check to make sure an outdoor rink is safe before skating. Head to an indoor arena for all the fun of hockey stops and jumps and the convenience of hot chocolate from the snack bar.
• Partner yoga. For a holistic approach to the holiday, try some yoga poses achieved with the help of a partner. Stretch your muscles and focus on breathing while spending time with someone you care about. Join a class led by an instructor at one of many local studios, or follow along online with your favorite practitioner.
• Dessert pairing. What goes best with chocolate? You decide. Chocolate, or your favorite sweet treat, can bring out different tasting notes in wine, beer, mocktails and even tea. Create your own pairing, or find one locally serving up your favorite refreshing drink.
• Escape room. Another activity that’s fun for a group or partners, solve puzzles before the time runs out to beat the game. The challenges have aspects that celebrate different strengths of the players. There are many places to play with a variety of themes, and even boxed options you can play at home.
• All-out at the arcade. Play mini-golf, bowling, bingo and a variety of machine games all under one roof at the arcade. Complete with snacks and drinks, an outing to the arcade lets everyone choose their own adventure, with the ability to come together for group activities.
• Self-care. Exfoliating face masks. Cold cucumbers on the eyes. A rolling foot massage. A massage-gun session. A podcast and a hot bath. One of the most important relationships in your life is the one you have with yourself. Take some time this Valentine’s Day to celebrate you, and do whatever helps you relax.
