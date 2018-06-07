LACONIA — The Planning Board moved one step closer Tuesday to approving the long-delayed 291-unit Langley Cove condominium project.

The proposal for 553 Weirs Blvd., first made 11 years ago, faced opposition in recent months from some uphill residents in the Paugus Woods development because a proposed road would bring Langley Cove traffic through their neighborhood to a secondary access on White Oaks Road.

Brady Sullivan Properties is proposing the Langley Cove development and owns the Paugus Woods development.

Brady Sullivan is now suggesting a gate on the proposed road so that traffic would not flow between the two neighborhoods.

City officials said the suggestion meets its requirements and traffic planners said that would work.

In case of an emergency, the gate could be opened by the fire department for public safety purposes.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Paugus Woods residents urged the board to make sure the developer upgrades roadway that is in a deteriorated condition.

Planning Director Dean Trefethen said the developer has now agreed to a meeting with fire and Public Works officials to discuss road improvements.

The Langley Cove development is to be considered for possible approval at the board’s July 10 meeting.