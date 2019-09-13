The following is a list of proposed Lakes Region projects included in the state’s 10-year transportation plan.
ALTON (PROJECT NO. 40624)
ADDRESS RED LIST BRIDGE CARRYING NH 11 OVER MERRYMEETING RIVER (RED LIST)
$232,492 Preliminary Engineering 2022
$113,080 Right of Way
$1,493,764 Construction 2023
$307,118 Construction 2024
TOTAL $2,421,455
BARNSTEAD (16020)
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT-HANNAH NUTTER ROAD OVER BIG RIVER
$475,964/Construction 2021
TOTAL $1,028,907
BELMONT (40635)
IMPROVE INTERSECTION SAFETY AND CONGESTION
NH 101/BOYNTON ST
$32,220 Right of Way 2023
$550,405 Construction 2025
TOTAL $692,625
BRISTOL (40636)
ROADWAY WIDENING AND SHOULDERS FOR BIKE/PED TRAVEL FROM SCHOOL ST TO WEST OF DANFORTH BROOK RD
$149,376 Preliminary Engineering 2023
$133,578 Right of Way 2023
$2,530,249 Construction 2026
TOTAL $2,978,204
BRISTOL (41579)
BIKE PED IMPROVEMENTS TO LAKE ST.
$270,920 Preliminary Engineering 2027
$13,346 Right of Way 2027
$2,424,931 Construction 2027
TOTAL $2,709,197
CENTER HARBOR - NEW HAMPTON (24579)
Waukewan Road Bridge Rehabilitation over Lake Waukewan Inlet, Redlist Bridge
$904,640 Construction 2021
TOTAL $1,322,640
FRANKLIN (42513)
TRESTLE BRIDGE MILL CITY PARK TRAIL
CONSTRUCT A PEDESTRIAN WALKWAY ON THE EXISTING TRESTLE BRIDGE TO CONNECT TO MILL CITY PARK TRAIL
$25,700 Preliminary Engineering 2021
$630,988 Construction 2024
TOTAL $706,688
GILFORD (40574)
LACONIA MUNICIPAL AIRPORT
PRESERVATION, MODERNIZATION, AND/OR EXPANSION OF AIRPORT FACILITIES; PLANNING STUDIES.
$2,090,266 2021Airport Improvement
$1,393,513 2022 Airport Improvement
$4,072,062 2023Airport Improvement
$1,551,101 2024 Airport Improvement
$1,033,256 2025Airport Improvement
$1,049,074 2026 Airport Improvement
$606,627 2027 Airport Improvement
$692,904 2028 Airport Improvement
$221,170 2029 Airport Improvement
$273,495 2030 Airport Improvement
TOTAL $12,983,469
GILFORD (41502)
ADDRESS RED LIST BRIDGE CARRYING US 3 AND NH 11 OVER US 3 AND NH 11
$113,080 Preliminary Engineering 2021
$1,792,517 Construction 2023
TOTAL $2,125,597
GILFORD (42577)
ADDRESS RED LIST BRIDGE CARRYING NH ROUTE 11 OVER POOR FARM BROOK IN THE TOWN OF GILFORD
$307,118 Preliminary Engineering 2024
$194,734 Preliminary Engineering 2026
$64,911 Right of Way 2026
$2,899,705 Construction 2030
TOTAL $3,466,469
GILMANTON (16234)
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT-CRYSTAL LAKE RD OVER NELSON BROOK
$229,471 Preliminary Engineering 2021
$5,140 Right of Way 2021
$640,457 Construction 2021
$764,068 Construction 2022
TOTAL $1,639,136
GILMANTON (42603)
NH140/NH107
CONSTRUCT PEDESTRIAN ISLANDS AND SIDEWALKS AND IMPROVE CURB
$252,574/Preliminary Engineering 2025
$205,792/Right of Way 2028
$1,449,853Construction 2030
TOTAL $1,908,218
HILL (41661)
BRIDGE REHABILITATION-BUNKER HILL ROAD OVER NEEDLE SHOP
$215,880 Construction 2021
TOTAL $515,780
LACONIA (24181)
BRIDGE REMOVAL, CARRYING CENTENARY AVENUE OVER NH RR (RED LIST)
$89,626/Preliminary Engineering 2023
$378,861/Construction 2025
TOTAL $468,487
LACONIA (26706)
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT-ACADEMY ST OVER DURKEE BROOK
(RED LIST)
CategoryStrategy
$179,653 Preliminary Engineering
$10,568 Right of Way
$200,155 Construction 2022 *
$346,988 Construction 2023
TOTAL $737,364
LACONIA (40656)
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT-COURT STREET OVER DURKEE BROOK
$42,271 Right of Way, 2022
$1,147,325 Construction, 2021
TOTAL $2,463,804
LACONIA (41469)
BRIDGE CARRYING US 3 AND NH 11 OVER MILE HILL
$358,503 Preliminary Engineering 2023
$259,646 Preliminary Engineering 2026
$64,911 Right of Way 2026
$3,336,449 Construction 2027
TOTAL $4,019,51
LOUDON - CANTERBURY (29613A)
NH RTE 106 ROADWAY WIDENING (2ND SEGMENT OF PHASE 1) FROM SOUCOOK RD, LOUDON TO AMES RD, CANTERBURY
$5,088,600 Construction 2021
$3,124,000 Previous Funding
TOTAL $8,212,600
MEREDITH (41483)
ADDRESS BRIDGE CARRYING US ROUTE 3 OVER MAPLE STREET AND NHRR
$113,080 Preliminary Engineering 2021
$565,400 Construction 2021
$110,000 Previous Funding
TOTAL $788,480
MOULTONBOROUGH (40639)
SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS FROM JUST WEST OF LAKE SHORE DRIVE (W) TO JUST EAST OF LAKE SHORE DRIVE
$174,369 Preliminary Engineering 2022
$174,369 Right of Way 2022
$1,894,303 Construction 2025
$2,463,042
MOULTONBOROUGH (41580)
COMPLETE STREETS IMPROVEMENTS TO MOULTONBOROUGH CENTRAL VILLAGE.
$179,252 Preliminary Engineering 2023
$94,715 Preliminary Engineering 2025
$12,629 Right of Way 2025
$ 1,312,559 Construction 2027
TOTAL $1,599,155
MOULTONBOROUGH (41581)
SHERIDAN RD AND NH 25 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS
$119,501 Preliminary Engineering 2023
$63,143 Preliminary Engineering 2025
$6,314 Right of Way 2025
$563,860 Construction 2027
TOTAL $752,819
MOULTONBOROUGH (42602)
NH25/REDDING LANE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS
$126,287 Preliminary Engineering 2025
$66,729 Right of Way 2027
$564,145 Construction 2029
TOTAL $757,161
NEW HAMPTON (25365)
REMOVAL OF BRIDGE CARRYING SMITH CROSSING OVER NH RAILROAD (RED LIST)
$28,270 Preliminary Engineering 2021
$315,717 Construction 2025
TOTAL $426,487
PLYMOUTH (41583)
RECONSTRUCTION & INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS TO HIGHLAND STREET
$94,474 Preliminary Engineering 2027
$13,346 Right of Way 2027
$1,369,870 Construction 2027
TOTAL $1,477,689
RUMNEY (27162)
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT-BUFFALO RD OVER BROOK
$84,543 Preliminary Engineering 2023
$5,284 Right of Way 2023
$192,863 Construction
TOTAL $475,553
SANBORNTON-NEW HAMPTON (41705)
PAINTING I-93 BRIDGES BETWEEN SANBORNTON AND NEW HAMPTON
$ 2,452,796 Construction 2022
TOTAL $2,492,396
TILTON (42600)
INTERSECTION SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS (ROUNDABOUT)
$614,236 Preliminary Engineering 2024
$333,645 Right of Way 2027
1,496,544 Construction 2029
TOTAL $3,063,548
WOLFEBORO (29615)
IMPROVEMENTS FROM NH 109 TO ALTON TOWN LINE
$668,416 Right of Way 2022
$9,012,766 Construction 2024
TOTAL $10,586,749
LINK TO THE 10-YEAR PLAN: www.nh.gov/dot/org/projectdevelopment/planning/typ/documents/8.12TYPBook.pdf
