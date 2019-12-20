Central New Hampshire is known as the “Lakes Region” for obvious reasons. But all these beautiful, clear lakes are surrounded by rolling hills and a couple of mid-sized mountains. In winter, when Mother Nature delivers snow (or cold weather for snowmaking), the “family holiday lake getaway” can easily morph into a “family ski vacation.” In fact, there are so many lifts and ski trails scattered about that you could easily rename this the “Family Ski Region.”

By my count, there are six lift-service alpine ski areas to choose from in the “Family Ski Region,” plus five areas offering groomed cross-country skiing (and snowshoeing for people averse to sliding). And, as an added bonus there’s even a mountain (Mount Cardigan) with an extensive backcountry network of alpine and cross-country ski trails. The only snow you’ll find here is what Mother Nature delivers (fortunately, she’s generous most winters) and where the only other people you’ll find are those willing to climb hills under their own power and create their own tracks though pristine snow.

Something Alpine For Everyone

Of the six lift-serviced areas in the region, three (Gunstock, Sunapee and Ragged Mountain) are fully modern “resorts” with every amenity. All three boast extensive trail systems which can serve up everything from easy cruising for those who like their skiing mellow, to steeps, glades and terrain parks galore for the hard-chargers. All three areas have highly-efficient snowmaking systems that can provide deep snow cover on almost the entire trail system; a fleet of grooming machines to quickly turn natural or man-made snow into a flawless sliding surface; high-speed chairlifts to keep lift lines to a minimum and get you quickly to the top of the hill; and large, comfortable base lodges with well-stocked sport shops and restaurants offering slopeside pubs and cafeterias offering food and drink options aplenty.

A couple of things to note about Gunstock, Ragged and Sunapee as family ski areas: If you are a newcomer to skiing and riding, all three areas have an entirely separate beginner zone, with gentle, wide slopes where you can practice your new skills without a lot of traffic blowing past you. This is a huge advantage for learning comfortably.

Also, all the trails at Gunstock and Ragged filter down to a single base area more or less in front of the lodge. Parents, this makes it much easier to find your kids when (not if) they head off on a different trail than the one you chose. Sunapee’s layout is only slightly more complex and demands a bit more oversight of young kids until they learn the layout. Tweens and teens will, of course, likely escape no matter how carefully you watch them.

All of these bells and whistles come with a price tag, of course, and some families simply can’t afford the skiing or riding at these bigger areas. Even with the online discounts every ski area offers, a day of skiing can be expensive. (Here’s an insider tip: the most expensive ticket at any ski area is a weekend/holiday lift ticket purchased that day at the ticket window; buy your tickets online before you head to the resort. You’ll enjoy significant savings.

The other three alpine ski areas in the “Family Skiing Region,” King Pine, Tenney and Abenaki, offer lifts to ride up on and (thanks to snowmaking when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating) groomed snow to slide down on at prices that are generally much lower than the bigger areas. What more do you need? The lifts aren’t as fast, which may mean you have a short wait on busy weekends and holidays.

The experience at these three areas just feels different. Typically, the crowds are smaller and there are fewer people on the slopes with you at any given time and your legs have some chance to recover between runs. For adults, it’s relaxing; for kids, there are always friends, old and new, to ski with.

Abenaki simply rocks with energy. Kids love it here and every parent you see is smiling, too. Lift tickets are $8 for locals, $20 for visitors. If you’ve never ridden a rope-tow up a hill, you are in for a treat. It’s just as much fun going up as it is going down.

Tenney Mountain, which had been closed for a number of years, reopened last season. This will be its first full season in a decade. Skiing at Tenney isn’t very different from the first time I skied it in 1966. The trails are the same as they were then – they just have better snowmaking and grooming than they did in the “olden days.” The mountain is as tall as the fancy areas nearby, but the slower lifts give you time to recover after each run so you can keep going longer. If you want a true old-fashioned skiing experience, Tenney is the place to get it.

King Pine, which hides on the eastern edge of the “Family Ski Region” is a perfect ski area in miniature. It’s just the right size for learning and practicing all the skills you need to enjoy the slopes. The trails are short but the terrain is varied (some trails are steep!) and if you can’t enjoy a day of skiing at King Pine, you are probably too jaded for your own good.

The least expensive downhill skiing of all is at Cardigan Mountain, where the price of admission is being willing to climb up the hill before you ski down.

XC options

For folks who prefer endorphins to adrenaline in their skiing, the “Family Ski Region” is also rich in cross-country ski options — there are seven formal cross-country areas offering groomed trails through woods and fields, some with wonderful views.

Six areas (Gunstock, Wolfeboro Nordic, Bolduc Park, Purity Springs/King Pine, Pine Hill Ski Club and Dexter’s Inn Nordic) offer groomed trails, with all but Dexter’s grooming for both classic and skate skiing. None of the ski trails at Cardigan Lodge are groomed, except by the skiers ahead of you.

Gunstock, Wolfeboro Nordic, Purity Springs and Dexters all have rental gear available; Bolduc Park and Pine Hill Ski Club work with local ski shops.

Lift-Serviced

• Gunstock Mountain Resort. www.gunstock.com/on-snow, 603-293-4341, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford

• Mount Sunapee. www.mountsunapee.com, 603-763-3576, 1398 New Hampshire Route 103, Newbury

• Ragged Mountain Resort. www.raggedmountainresort.com, 603-768-3600, 620 Ragged Mountain Road, Danbury

• Tenney Mountain. www.skitenney.com, 603-238-9609, 151 Tenney Mountain Road, Plymouth

• King Pine. www.kingpine.com, 603-367-8896, 1251 Eaton Road, Madison

• Abenaki Ski Area. www.wolfeboronh.us/abenaki-ski-area

Groomed cross country

• Gunstock Nordic Center. www.gunstock.com/on-snow/nordic-center, 603-293-4341, ext. 504, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford; Total 50 km, Groomed 50 km, Tracked 15 km, Skate Groomed 38 km

• Wolfeboro Nordic Cross County. www.wolfeboroxc.org, 603-569-3151, 47 North Main Street, Wolfeboro; Total 30 km, Groomed 30 km, Tracked: 30 km, Skate Groomed 30 km

• Bolduc Park. www.bolducpark.com, 603-524-1370

282 Gilford Avenue, Laconia; Total 10 km

• Pine Hill Ski Club, 220 Mountain Road, New London; Total 20 km, Groomed 20 km Tracked, 20 km Skate Groomed: 20 km

• Dexter’s Inn XC. www.dextersnh.com/x-c-skii.html, 603-763-5571, 258 Stagecoach Road, Sunapee; Total: 30 km, Groomed 25 km, Tracked 20 km

• Purity Spring/King Pine. www.kingpine.com, 603-367-8896, 1251 Eaton Road, Madison; Total 28 km, Groomed 15 km, Tracked 15 km, Skate Groomed 15 km.

Backcountry (ungroomed alpine and XC)

• Cardigan Lodge. www.outdoors.org/lodging-camping/lodges/cardigan, 603-744-8011, 774 Shem Valley Road,

Alexandria