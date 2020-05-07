The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

By: Mark Twain

Friday, May 8-Friday, May 15

“The sun rose upon a tranquil world and beamed down upon the peaceful village like a benediction.” Chapters 4 and 5 focus on Tom Sawyer at church. The opening lines in Chapter 4 set the theme. What other aspects of Tom’s philosophy toward life are we learning? And what can we add to his list of treasures?

For the “adults” reading The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, one can explore the vocabulary. Twain often uses words and phrases that are unfamiliar to us. It’s instructive (and fun) to keep a list and use these words in conversation.

Chapter 4:

What is a “Barlow” knife?

Tom often is found getting into “owdacious mischief” (Chapter 3) Can you list a few examples in Chapter 4?

What is a Dore Bible? (www.gutenberg.org)

By “jings” describe Tom “showing off?”

Chapter 5:

Mr. Sprague does what to read notices?

In Chapter 3 we learn about the “desolate places that were (are) in harmony with his (Tom’s) spirit? Where are the places that are in harmony with your spirit? When Tom is in church, are we given any further clues into his feelings about the “desolate places?”

Can you draw a “pinch-bug?”

What is a “natural fillip?”

Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun

Readings:

Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads

Sunday, May 10: Chapter 4 Rev. Paula Gile, Associate Pastor, Congregational Church of Laconia.

Tuesday, May 12: Chapter 5 Ira Keltz, President; Temple B’Nai Israel.

Thursday, May 14: Chapter 6 Sen. Maggie Hassan; U.S. Senator, N.H.

Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is challenging you to try one of Tom Sawyer’s creative ways to stay entertained while time “ticks” by at church.

Find a spot where you can safely observe the outdoors. Try the backyard, sidewalk, driveway, local park, or just look out of your favorite window. Sit still for 15 minutes. How many different species can you find? Earn one “blue ticket” for every bug. Check out Prescott Farm on Facebook (facebook.com/PrescottFarm) or Instagram (@prescottfarmenvironedctr) to share your total with the community.

Special Programs:

Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (Marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (www.marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.

Monday, 11 May: Explore Tom’s boyhood home.

Wednesday, 13 May: View a video of Becky’s Thatcher’s home.

