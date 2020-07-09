WEST LEBANON — A Laconia resident was among two men were arrested on burglary charges in West Lebanon on Wednesday, two days after Lebanon police arrested them as they investigated the theft of credit cards stolen from a vehicle parked on a street overnight.
Police early Wednesday responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a West Lebanon home after two men were seen entering a resident’s garage and vehicle, then leaving the scene on foot, police said in a news release on Wednesday.
A police K-9 unit tracked the suspects to a wooded area, where they were taken into custody. Jordan Smith, 21, of Laconia and Aaron Akers, 22, of Windsor, Vermont, were charged with burglary, a felony, and were being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections after being arraigned in Grafton County Superior Court. Smith was also charged with contempt, a misdemeanor, for violating bail conditions, the release said.
Smith had been arrested at an apartment complex in West Lebanon on Monday and charged with receiving stolen property and identity fraud, both felonies, in connection with the theft of the credit cards from the vehicle on Pleasant Street, police said. He also was wanted on an arrest warrant related to theft, the release said. Akers was also located and arrested at the time on an outstanding warrant, the release said.
Akers had been released Monday on personal recognizance bail, while Smith was released on conditions on Tuesday following his initial arraignment. Police said they asked prosecutors to seek to have the two men held on preventive detention at their arraignment following their second arrests of the week.
Judge Lawrence MacLeod ordered Smith held on preventive detention, Akers on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.