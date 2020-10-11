Johnathan D. Mackie
Republican
Running For NH House Belknap County District 02
Should NH add a broad-based sales tax?
Against- "I oppose New Hampshire adding a broad-based sales tax."
Statewide, mandatory family and medical leave
Against- Voted against HB 712 and SB 1, both bills that would establish a statewide family and medical leave program, paid for with a percentage of employee wages, with no opt-out.
Should New Hampshire allocate tax revenues for private and home schooling costs?
For- "I support allocating tax revenues for private and/or home schooling costs."
Should New Hampshire increase subsidies and tax credits for business investment?
For- "New Hampshire should increase subsidies and tax credits for business investment."
Mail-in Voting
Voted against HB 611 and HB 1672, both bills that would allow any voter to vote by absentee ballot, whether or not he or she will actually be absent on election day.
Should New Hampshire extend the renewable portfolio standard past 2025, requiring public utilities to obtain more than 25% of electricity from renewable energy sources?
Against- When asked a similar question on our 2018 survey Mackie wrote, "I oppose the renewable portfolio standard in New Hampshire."
Should NH pass stricter gun control laws?
Against- "I oppose stricter gun control laws."
Net Metering Expansion
Against- Voted against HB 1218, SB 159, and HB 365, all bills to increase the electric generating capacity of customer generators who may participate in net energy metering, generally from 1 megawatt to 5 megawatts.
Should New Hampshire ban abortion after 24 weeks gestation, with exceptions for cases of rape/incest and health complications?
For- When asked about banning abortion after 20 weeks gestation on our 2018 survey, Mackie wrote, "Pro Life"
Should NH add an income tax on earned income?
Against- "I oppose New Hampshire adding an income tax on earned income."
Road Usage Fee
Voted against HB 1649, which would establish a road usage fee ranging from $10 to $125, based on a vehicle's miles per gallon, as part of annual car registration.
Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana?
Against- "I oppose marijuana legalization."
Minimum Wage Increase
Against- Voted against HB 731 (to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15/hour) and SB 10 (to gradually raise the minimum wage to $12/hour)
Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit?
"I oppose New Hampshire's participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative."
Capital Gains Tax
Against- Voted against HB 686, a bill that would extend the interest and dividends tax to capital gains and increase the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax. HB 686 would have used the new capital gains tax revenue to increase per-pupil school funding and lower the state property tax rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.