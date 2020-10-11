John R. Plumer
Republican
Was New Hampshire right to continue expanded Medicaid eligibility, using the traditional Medicaid system of managed care instead of private insurance?
"I support expanded Medicaid eligibility, using the traditional Medicaid system of managed care instead of private insurance."
Should New Hampshire increase subsidies and tax credits for business investment?
"For"
Should NH pass stricter gun control laws?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire ban abortion after 20 weeks gestation, with exceptions for cases of rape/incest and health complications?
"I am undecided on this issue."
Should NH add an income tax on earned income?
"Against"
Is police brutality an issue in NH?
"Police brutality is not an issue in New Hampshire."
Should New Hampshire government do more to increase the supply of affordable housing?
"New Hampshire government does not need to do more to increase the supply of affordable housing."
Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana?
"Against"
Should New Hampshire maintain the renewable portfolio standard, which requires public utilities in New Hampshire to obtain a certain percentage of electricity from renewable energy sources (25% by 2025)?
"I support the renewable portfolio standard in New Hampshire."
Should NH pursue expanded commuter rail?
"I support expanded commuter rail."
Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit?
"Against"
Should NH continue to administer statewide standards-based student assessments?
"I support New Hampshire continuing to administer statewide standards-based student assessments."
Should NH increase funding for heroin treatment programs?
"I support increased funding for heroin treatment programs."
Should NH add a broad-based sales tax?
"Against"
Should NH limit terms for elected officials?
"I support term limits for New Hampshire elected officials."
Should NH do more to enforce federal immigration laws?
"I support increased state enforcement of federal immigration laws."
Should New Hampshire allocate tax revenues for private and home schooling costs?
"Against"
Should NH impose strict residency requirements on registering to vote?
"New Hampshire should impose strict residency requirements on registering to vote."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.