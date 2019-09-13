New Beginnings of Laconia – services for victims of domestic and sexual violence: (603) 528-6511
24-Hour Domestic Violence Line:
1.866.644.3574
24-Hour Sexual Assault Line: 1.800.277.5570
Starting Point services for victims of domestic and sexual violence:
Wolfeboro office: 603.452.8014
24-hour crisis line: 800.336.3795
New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence: (603) 224-8893
