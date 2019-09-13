New Beginnings of Laconia – services for victims of domestic and sexual violence: (603) 528-6511

24-Hour Domestic Violence Line:

1.866.644.3574

24-Hour Sexual Assault Line: 1.800.277.5570

Starting Point services for victims of domestic and sexual violence: 

Wolfeboro office: 603.452.8014

24-hour crisis line: 800.336.3795

New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence(603) 224-8893

