LACONIA – Antisemitism through hurtful comments, acts of violence, and vandalism to cemeteries and houses of worship has been a constant throughout Jewish history, scholars say. It peaks in times of chaos, during economic and political upheavals, when people look for a group to blame – usually a minority population.

Today it plays out for young people as bullying, exclusion or ridicule, online or at school. The messages don’t vary much from those of older generations.

Members of Temple B’Nai Israel now in their 60s and 70s, recall: not being invited to birthday parties because of their faith; a fourth-grade classmate who didn’t like the word “rabbit” because it sounded too much like “rabbi”; a college freshman who was surprised to learn that her Jewish roommate didn’t have horns under her hair, a rumor she’d heard about Jews; a fire that burned down a local business being referred to as “Jewish lightning.”

Today, anti-Jewish sentiments have been expressed on the far-left and far-right. Although Jews have been successful and influential since American’s founding, they remain a minority nationwide and in New Hampshire, and a target for those with bias. But that situation can change - and the solutions may benefit all ethnic and religious groups.

The foundation of any long-term strategy, experts say, is for communities to unite in condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hate.

“That starts with people talking to one another, and schools and community leaders being transparent about what is really happening, and leaders giving clear messages that express the values that people in the community adhere to,” said Robert Trestan, director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England.

Teenagers and students can become agents for change. Schools need to provide information about bigotry and intolerance, how to recognize it, and teach young people to stand up for themselves, for friends and people they don’t know, Trestan said. Students can mentor other students.

“We want young people to be confident and compassionate and support one another,” Trestan said. “These are important skills for life. We need young people to take a role in saying this kind of hatred doesn’t define us. It’s not consistent with our values or our community’s values, and we’re not going to stand for it.”

The ADL’s anti-bias Peer Training Program is currently offered at 120 New England schools. According to its mission statement, the program, which includes 18 hours of workshops, trains 7th through 12th graders in “safe and practical prevention and response strategies, and how to become allies to targeted peers.” The first school in New Hampshire to provide it will be Rivendell Academy in Orford, which begins training some high schoolers in October.

Anti-bullying programs have made inroads in New Hampshire schools since bullying became a national concern, including in the Lakes Region. The governor’s Task Force on School Safety recommends Choose Love, a free online curriculum developed by Sandyhook, CT school shooting survivors that focuses on building a culture of respect and working together. The program covers emotional regulation, looking at things from others’ perspectives, learning to speak empathetically, and taking control of one’s thoughts and reactions, which fosters better interaction with all people and works toward establishing a culture of kindness, said Holly Vieten, a guidance counselor at Interlakes High School.

“We’re trying to give everyone a skill set and a way to approach conflict in a way that’s respectful for themselves and others,” Vieten said.

Another pillar in the fortress against bias and hate is holocaust education - currently mandatory in 12 states. Massachusetts is poised to become thirteenth, with the passage of its Genocide Education Act, which requires public schools to teach about the holocaust and atrocities against other populations and ethnic groups in history and worldwide. At a Jewish Federation of NH meeting this month, Gov. Chris Sununu stressed the need for holocaust education in New Hampshire Holocaust refers to the extermination of millions of Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals and others by Nazis and their sympathizers during World War II. It’s up to individual school districts to include in the history curriculum.

Michele Caccavaro, an English teacher at Lebanon High School, taught a course at Newport High School for over 10 years that focused on Holocaust literature. “The Holocaust is not just a Jewish thing,” she said. “But it’s never not Jewish.”

The course became an elective designed to meet any reading level, and when it was opened to the community, adults studied alongside high school students. Caccavaro brought in Holocaust survivors to speak, and took the class on a field trip to the Holocaust Memorial in Washington, DC.

“What I sometimes encountered was people wondering why I was teaching it, and thinking I must be Jewish,” Caccavaro said. People appreciated learning about a subject they knew almost nothing about, which was foreign to their own experience, but made them realize the pain and atrocities of genocide. “I think it was a class people were proud to have in their school system,” she said. “The community recognized the value of it.”

Extensive resources for teachers are available online, including sections from “Echoes and Reflections” a joint project of Steven Speilberg’s SHOA Foundation, the ADL and Yad Vashem, Israel’s holocaust museum, for creating one-day lessons, week-long units, or full semester courses on holocaust history. For reading, Caccavaro suggests, “Night” by Elie Weisel, “Roses in a Forbidden Garden” by Elise Garibaldi and “The Sunflower: On the Possibilities and Limits of Forgiveness,” by Simon Wiesenthal.

Keene State College is the first college nationwide to offer an undergraduate major in holocaust and genocide studies. It’s also home to the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, a public outreach and resource center that offers community programming and training for educators.

Its resources include a visual history collection that contains primary testimony from holocaust survivors, and a lending library of books and DVDs that can be borrowed through inter-library loan. Tom White, a history teacher and the center’s coordinator of educational outreach, gives lectures, programs with guest speakers, and offers curriculum guidance to teachers. But it’s often hard to drum up interest or a commitment among educators whose schedules and plan books are full. He emails information about his services, hoping some will accept his offer to visit their schools and venues for adult education.

“We know about (the holocaust), but our knowledge is surface, and we jump to false conclusions,” White said.

At Kennett High School in Conway in February, White will deliver a 90-minute program on how the Nazis established the dictatorship and Hitler came to power — his first educational venture in the Lakes Region or the North Country.

“What human beings do is vilify other people by saying their own group is superior,” he said. “You’re talking about bullying” — a topic that resonates with students even if they aren’t victims. “It’s posing questions about human identity and how you see the other.”

Sometimes White’s role is to combat misinformation that has been widely accepted. For instance: There were roughly 42,500 locations of Nazi persecution of Jews during World War II, comprising ghettos, camps, and work camps in North Africa, Europe and the Channel Islands between Britain and France. Most Jews died in the ghettos, geographic areas the Nazis confined them to – not in concentration camps, reserved for political prisoners, he said.

Another myth surrounding Adolph Hitler’s ascent and the proliferation of Nazism is “the misconcept of a dictator with mental illness rising up. There were tens of thousands doing difficult work that’s the difficult thing to do, but it was a moral universe they were engaged in,” said White.

Is it reasonable to compare Nazi Germany to currents in the present-day US?

“You have to be extremely careful,” White said. “You can’t ignore when human behavior is leaning in a certain direction.”

Students today know the words “Hitler” and “Nazi” because they’re part of our cultural lexicon, he said. But few realize Hitler and an entourage of Nazi leaders came to the US to study segregation and race laws, and concentrated their investigation in the South. They found our laws too radical to imitate, White said.

For more information about holocaust and genocide education, go to www.keene.edu.cchgs.

The Jewish Federation of New Hampshire at www.jfnh.org is offering programming this fall and next year.

For information on the ADL’s peer training program, go to www.newengland.adl.org