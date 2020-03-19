Gov. Chris Sununu has opened the state’s unemployment insurance fund to people affected by business restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, and eliminated the program’s typical one-week waiting period.

New Hampshire has more than 3,000 food and drink establishments that collectively employ at least 50,000 people, according to federal data from 2018. Nationally, the average food prep and service worker last year was just under 30.

That means there are potentially thousands of Granite Staters, many in their 20s and 30s, filing for unemployment for the first time. They’re joined by people of all ages and industries that have been forced to stay home due to self-quarantine, caring for a loved one with the virus, or watching children whose schools have closed.

To simplify the process, here’s a walkthrough.

Who qualifies?

• Anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis;

• People who are self-quarantined by choice or by instruction;

• Caregivers for family members diagnosed with the virus;

• People caring for dependents because of school or daycare closures;

• Self-employed entrepreneurs who are losing work because of the outbreak;

• Food service workers affected by the state mandate to cease all sit-down business in restaurants and bars

While some food service employees have been laid off or their restaurants have closed completely, others (including this reporter’s husband) are still working with take-out services, but with drastically reduced hours and pay. These employees still qualify for unemployment benefits under the governor’s order.

How do I apply?

Go to nhes.nh.gov and click the maroon button on the left that says “File a Claim for Benefits.” That takes you to New Hampshire’s Workforce Connect, where you’ll need to create a free account. You can also apply by calling N.H. Employment Security at 271-7700.

Keep in mind that the outbreak has potentially affected thousands of workers who are applying for these benefits. Calling the office can lead to lengthy wait times, and the website crashes occasionally; if you get an error, try again every few minutes.

Bottom line: Patience is key.

When should I apply?

Claims are effective the Sunday of the calendar week in which you file (calendar weeks start on Sunday), so if you’re applying for benefits to supplement this week’s lost income, you must submit your application by Saturday.

How long does the application take?

From start to finish, it takes about an hour if you have your information ready and work on the application continuously. Your confirmation number at the end is proof that it was submitted, so jot that down.

Note, however, that this is just the initial step; you have to reapply every week, and there’s no notification from the state to remind you. Tip: Bookmark the website and set a weekly alarm on your phone to reapply.

What information do I need?

Be ready to give all of your basic identifying details: Social Security number, mailing and home address, contact information, and the amount of any separation, holiday, sick or retirement pay you will receive from your employer. The form asks for your gross weekly wages, as well as your hourly wage.

You also need to enter details of any additional employers of the past 18 months, as well as your reason for no longer working there. If you served in the military or worked for the federal government in the past year, you need the necessary forms.

About halfway through the application, there are two drop-down menus that ask for your reason for unemployment and more details. Select “Covid Related” in the first box and the most relevant choice in the second, with options that include self-quarantine and caring for family members with the virus.

Food service employees who are working reduced hours because of cutting back to take-out dining only should select “Temporary employer shutdown” in the second drop-down menu.

How are benefits calculated?

The Employment Security office will calculate your weekly benefits based on your past wages. For instance, if you made about $35,000 before taxes in 2019, you’d be eligible for approximately $350 per week.

The state’s incentive for recipients to work part-time is a 20-percent boost, increasing that example to $420 per week. For someone working fewer hours while their job is offering take-out only, the state would subtract that income from their benefits. In the previous example, if you worked 10 hours this week at $10 an hour, that $100 would be taken out, and you would get $320 in unemployment on top of your wages.

When will I start receiving benefits?

Unfortunately, there’s no straight answer. Though Sununu’s emergency order says benefits will be available immediately, Employment Security’s website says, typically, applications take up to 30 days to process. It’s unclear if this will be expedited during the virus outbreak, beyond eliminating applicants’ one-week waiting period before filing.

Pay attention to what you mark as your preferred method of contact: That’s how the state will contact you if they have additional questions after you submit your application, and you’re expected to answer promptly.

If you’re deemed eligible, you’ll receive a Determination of Unemployment Compensation, which details your weekly benefit amount, along with payment for any weeks that have passed for which you submitted applications.

Do I need to reapply if I haven’t received my first payment yet?

Yes, it is vitally important that you submit your follow-up application every week, even if you haven’t gotten any confirmation of eligibility. Once you’re confirmed, you’ll get payment for all the weeks for which you applied, but you have to do it in a timely manner.

Who do I contact with questions?

All of the offices have closed due to the outbreak, including the Laconia office on Union Avenue. There’s an FAQ on Employment Security’s website at nhes.nh.gov/faq/claimant.htm or you can call the state’s Unemployment Assistance Hotline at 271-7700.