MELBOURNE, Australia — Those who follow international horse racing are holding their breaths for Saturday’s $5 million W.S. Cox Plate where Australia’s “supermare” Winx is poised to create a world record with a potential 29th straight win.
Challenging Winx will be Great Britain’s Benbatl, who won the Caulfield Stakes in Melbourne after taking the prize during Group One races in Dubai and Germany earlier this year.
Winx is Australia’s top performer, having won her 28th straight victory in the Turnbull Stakes earlier this month. The six-year-old mare has earned almost $14 million since her first run in 2014, and Saturday’s race is expected to be her final competition.
To follow the race, taking place at Moonee Valley Racecourse in Melbourne at 5 p.m. (2 a.m. Eastern Time) go to @SkyRacingAU on Twitter or visit www.tvg.com.
