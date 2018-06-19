For more than 30 years, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made children’s lives happier. Saturday, the Lakes Region Riding Academy joined with the well-known nonprofit, which grants wishes for New Hampshire children facing life-threatening illnesses.
Located in Gilford, the LRRA hosted a daylong horse show that marked the second year the academy has held an event linked with Make-A-Wish, said academy founder Julie Lawrence.
Terri Young, who has been involved at the academy for a number of years, suggested to Lawrence that a fundraiser to benefit Make-A-Wish would be a good idea.
Young said the warmth of the two organizations made it a good fit.
“LRRA is so welcoming, this is a natural thing for them to do. The Make-A-Wish kids don’t deserve to be sick, and I thought this would be one way to brighten their days,” said Young, who was involved with theraputic riding for several years.
Saturday's show began at 9 a.m. at the Young Road location.
“It is a full day of riding,” said Lawrence. The academy had a full complement of riders performing several different disciplines, from jumping to gymkhana, as well as a fun-filled costume event with horse and riders in matching ensembles.
Nora Simard, 8, took part with her mini horse Razz. “We have only been together for a little while,” said Nora, “and this is great fun.” She was attired in a New England Patriots jersey, while Razz imitated the football itself.
Nora’s mother, Amy, worked at one time as a wish-granter with NH Make-A-Wish and is familiar with the group's involvement in the lives of children. “All you have to do is meet those kids and you’ll do anything – they are wonderful,” she said.
Corri Bernow and daughter Peyton rode in the show this year after being spectators in 2017.
“We came to watch last year,” said Corri, a Moultonborough resident. “These participants are such wonderful people coming together to do what they love and raise money.” Peyton, a fifth-grader at Moultonborough Middle School, echoed her mother’s feelings. “I like to raise money for good causes, and this is it,” said Peyton, who rode Chickadee, her Appaloosa.
Nikki Lyons, Director of Community Outreach for New Hampshire Make-A-Wish, said she was excited to see the horse show for the second year. “We are so happy that Amy and Terri have reached out to us again.”
NH Make-A-Wish grants approximately 100 wishes a year, and “all who meet the qualifications are eligible,” Lyons said. A child with a critical illness who has reached the age of 2 ½ and is younger than 18 at the time of referral is potentially eligible to have a wish granted.
Information about the eligibility and referral process can be found at www.nh.wish.org.
Lyons added that a variety of wishes are in the process at present. “We have a young man who wants a backyard oasis, while two others wish to attend a Broadway presentation of "Hamilton." Another young man wishes to meet Flea, bassist for the rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers.”
Saturday’s show ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and involved more than 45 riders.
Callie Burns participated in the jumping events. “Not only for the riding,” said the Moultonborough eighth-grader, “but for the Make-A-Wish kids. This puts the fun in fundraising,” she added.
Seth and Jessica Callahan of Plaistow traveled to Gilford for the event. Both Callahan children, 14-year-old Connor and nine-year-old Caylynn 9, were recipients of wishes in 2015 and 2016.
Connor traveled to Nashville, Tennessee for the Country Music Awards and, among other things, met many performers, including Luke Bryan and Brett Young. Caylynn’s wish allowed her to spend time at Disney World with Cinderella, Mickey and friends. Connor described his experience as “opening up a new world” for him.”
”We never could have done these without Make-A-Wish,” said their father, Seth.
Norm and Pam Martell of Goffstown are horse people whose daughters Addison, 2, and Riley, 5, competed in the day’s events. “We really wanted to come today to support the cause. It makes us thank our blessings.”
