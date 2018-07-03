LACONIA — A hot and humid air mass that moved into the Lakes Region this weekend ushered in a prolonged period of high heat and humidity that is expected to keep temperatures in the 90s until the middle of the week.

Laconia Fire Chief Ken Erickson said the heat index will rise to 106 degrees on the hottest days, making it essential that people take steps to protect themselves against the heat by making sure they drink enough liquids, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and take frequent breaks if working outdoors in direct sunlight.

He said the heat will make some jobs, like fighting fires, roofing work and putting down asphalt, even hotter in the days ahead.

Even short order cooks will be tested.

Cooking pizzas in a 500-degree oven on a day when temperatures reach the 90s is a real challenge, said Steve Farris, who for the last 32 years has been in charge of Half Moon Pizza on Lakeside Avenue at The Weirs.

“When it’s 90 outside it’s110 to 115 degrees in here,” Farris said. “It’s really hard to work when it’s extremely hot like that. I’ve had to pick kids up off the floor who got dehydrated and couldn’t stay on their feet.”

He said he encourages those working for him to drink lots of water and gives them frequent breaks so that they can find some relief from the heat.

“There’s a bucket of ice water and I encourage them to dip a cloth into it and hold it against the back of their neck in order to keep their body’s core heat down. That makes a big difference on those hot days’’ he said.

When the Half Moon is really busy, Farris said, his workers will be putting eight pizzas into the oven every 12 to 15 minutes and during Motorcycle Week they cooked 400 to 500 pizzas in a single day for its single-slice sales.

“That doesn’t count the whole pies that we sold. People just love it here and say they can’t get pizza like this anywhere else in the area.”

He supervises a summer crew of 27 students from United Kingdom College who are in the country for only 10 weeks. That, he said, means that every year he has to start from scratch in training the students how to make pizza.

“Adjusting to the heat is all part of that training,” he said.

For those working on paving jobs, the heat can be almost unbearable, said Christian Zimmerman of Pike Industries in Belmont.

“It’s a hot job and it’s really all about hydration,” he said, pointing out that when the asphalt is delivered to job sites, it’s 300 degrees when it arrives and goes into the pavers.

“We give the workers plenty of water and Gatorade as well as Popsicles and ice cream – anything that helps keep them cool. And we make sure that they get plenty of breaks,” he said.

Zimmerman said it’s not only the equipment drivers and raking crews who face heat challenges, but also the flaggers, who face surface temperatures in the 130-degree range beneath their feet while directing traffic at job sites.

Erickson, Laconia’s fire chief, said that one of the hottest jobs is roofing, which, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, had the highest rate of non-lethal injuries related to heat, at about six workers out of every 10,000 full-time employees.

“It’s a real brutal job in hot weather, working with hot tar up on a roof with no shade around to help cool things down a little,” he said.

Erickson said for firefighters wearing as much as 65 pounds of equipment, extreme heat brings additional dangers.

“They’re wearing a heavily insulated coat, along with boots, pants, gloves, a hood and a helmet – as well as breathing apparatus,” said Erickson.

The layers of insulation in the coat help keep the heat out, but they also trap body heat inside, building up heat and causing extra stress on the body.

“The heart starts working a lot harder to keep your circulation where it should be,” he said.

He said a three-alarm fire at a apartment building on Union Avenue last month went to three alarms so he could have more firefighters to rotate into an interior attack mode.

“We rotated them out more quickly so we could have fresh firefighters enter and give them some relief,” said Erickson.

He said that the extreme heat is especially difficult for older people with breathing problems and pointed out three places where air conditioned relief is available: the Laconia Public Library, the Laconia Senior Center and the Belknap Mill.