LACONIA — For the second time, a superior court judge will hear arguments whether a libel suit against the Alton and Prospect Mountain JMA school boards should be dismissed.
The hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court.
Alton resident and local government critic Jeffrey Clay has filed a suit against the two boards and Steven Miller, a former member of both boards, alleging that Miller defamed him in a letter to the editor which was published while Miller was serving as the Alton board’s chairman.
The two school boards had earlier argued in Belknap Superior Court that they should be dismissed as defendants because Miller was offering his personal opinion in the letter to the editor, not speaking for either board.
Following a ruling by Superior Court Justice James D. O’Neill III, Clay amended his suit to more explicitly state the reasons he believed the boards should be party to the suit. The amended complaint states that the boards are legally liable for Miller’s comments in the letter because Miller was the Alton board’s official spokesman at the time the letter appeared in February 2017.
